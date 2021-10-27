Hawks vs. Pelicans: Everything You Must Know

    • October 27, 2021
    Hawks vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    The Hawks (2-1) and Pelicans (1-3) are two teams going in different directions.
    Author:

    © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks are trying to start a long road trip on a good note, and the Pelicans are struggling already in the new season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: Smoothie King Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Pelicans Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Pelicans Listen: 100.3 FM ESPN New Orleans

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -6

    Moneyline: ATL -250, NO +205

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) blocks the lay up attempt pt by New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
