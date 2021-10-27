Hawks vs. Pelicans: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks are trying to start a long road trip on a good note, and the Pelicans are struggling already in the new season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Smoothie King Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Pelicans Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pelicans Listen: 100.3 FM ESPN New Orleans
Odds
Spread: Hawks -6
Moneyline: ATL -250, NO +205
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!