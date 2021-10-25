Hawks vs. Pistons: Everything You Must Know

    • October 25, 2021
    Hawks vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds

    Hawks vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds

    The Pistons are desperate for their first win of the season.
    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to fix their mistakes from a disappointing loss on Saturday, and the Pistons are searching for their first win of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, October 25, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -11.5

    Moneyline: ATL -699, CLE +500

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

