Hawks vs. Pistons: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to fix their mistakes from a disappointing loss on Saturday, and the Pistons are searching for their first win of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, October 25, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Odds

Spread: Hawks -11.5

Moneyline: ATL -699, CLE +500

Total O/U: 212.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

