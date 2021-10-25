Hawks vs. Pistons: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to fix their mistakes from a disappointing loss on Saturday, and the Pistons are searching for their first win of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, October 25, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Odds
Spread: Hawks -11.5
Moneyline: ATL -699, CLE +500
Total O/U: 212.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!