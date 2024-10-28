Hawks vs Wizards: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are undefeated no more. After a 2-0 start to the season, Atlanta ran into a buzzsaw last night in Oklahoma City and lost to the Thunder 128-104. Now, it was a close game for three quarters (Hawks led at the half), but a dominant fourth quarter from one of the NBA's best teams gave the Hawks their first loss.
Now, the Hawks are back at home for their first back-to-back of the year, and after playing one of the NBA's best teams last night, they are playing one of the worst. The Washington Wizards are coming to State Farm Arena tonight for the first of two matchups this week. It will be the first time that the top two picks in the 2024 Draft square off. Zacharrie Risacher and Alex Sarr are going to face each other tonight.
While the Hawks are the much better team, they are on a back-to-back and players could be out. Last night against Oklahoma City, Atlanta was missing Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter and there has been no update on his status. Could other players rest? It is possible.
So how do the Hawks and the Wizards matchup?
Game Preview
It was a tough game all-around Sunday for the Hawks, but Washington and Oklahoma City could not be more different as teams. The Hawks should have an easier time scoring the ball against this defense.
Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists last night vs OKC, but he also had 10 turnovers. The Thunder had a lot of different defenders to throw at Young and give him problems, but he is facing the worst defense in the league tonight. Young should be able to carve up the Wizards.
Dyson Daniels had moments on defense last night, but it was rough on offense. After two fantastic games to start the year, Daniels had seven points on 3-11 shooting and was a team worst -25 when on the floor. Daniels has taken the tough assignment on defense each night, guarding players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball, and Cam Thomas. Washington does not have a player like that, but I would suspect he guards Jordan Poole tonight.
The Hawks could have used De'Andre Hunter last night vs the Thunder and his status for tonight's game is not known at the time of this being written. Zaccharie Risacher made his first NBA start last night and did some good things. He scored 13 points on 6-12 shooting (0-2 from three) and grabbed six rebounds. It was good for Risacher to get the start and get experience against one of the NBA's best teams and if Hunter is out again, Risacher could get another start.
It was another tough night for Jalen Johnson, adding to what has been a tough start to his season. Johnson scored seven points on 3-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. It is by no means time to panic yet, but Johnson has not started off as strong as many (including myself) predicted. Playing the Wizards can cure all though and it could be a get right game for him.
Onyeka Okongwu played the majority of the center minutes last night, as has been the case for every game this year. Okongwu scored 14 points (3-9 shooting) and grabbed three rebounds. Capela played 21 minutes and had six points and 10 rebounds. Larry Nance has still not played yet this season and with this being a back-to-back, it would not surprise me if one of the centers sat tonight and rested, giving Nance his first chance to play this year.
The bench was solid, but some areas of concern still popped up. The Hawks relied on Vit Krejci with Young off the floor and again, there mixed results. The Hawks are hoping that Kobe Bufkin can fill the role with Young off the floor, but he is injured and no timetable for return has been given. If he can't get back soon, the Hawks may want to find a solution.
David Roddy and Garrison Matthews were two bright spots last night vs Oklahoma City. Matthews had 14 point off the bench and shot 4-8 from three while Roddy scored 10 points on 4-5 shooting from the floor. Roddy got minutes due to Hunter not playing and he will likely do so again if Hunter is out.
The keys to tonight's game will be to keep the turnovers down and not let Washington get extra possessions and containing both Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. Poole and Kuzma are the Wizards best chance at winning the game and they play a lot of young players.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Where to Watch: Fanduel Sports Network Southwest
Injury Report
The Hawks played last night and have not submitted their injury report. Saddiq Bey and Malcolm Brogdon are out for the Wizards.
Odds
The Hawks are going to be favorites at home tonight according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Atlanta will be a 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards and the total is set for 234.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G-Dyson Daniels
F- De'Andre Hunter
F- Jalen Johnson
C- Clint Capela
Wizards:
G-Bub Carrington
G- Jordan Poole
F- Bilal Coulibaly
F- Kyle Kuzma
C-Alex Sarr