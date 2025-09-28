How Can This Season Shape The Atlanta Hawks Future?
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most active teams this offseason, and as a result, it has generated high expectations for the team to succeed. The Hawks have added multiple players that address some of the problems they've faced over the years, specifically in three-point shooting and defense.
However, as seen in recent seasons, even with all the talent in the world, a team can still fall apart when it is put together well. With factors within and outside the team's control, today we'll examine the likely plans for the Hawks, regardless of whether the season goes well or not.
This past season, the Hawks finished with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference before falling in two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament. While the season didn't end as expected, the Hawks still showed flashes of potential with their young roster, winning more games than projected with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA.
Despite coming up short in the Play-In Tournament, however, the Hawks began to show promise in the offseason, as they would make changes to the front office and roster. In June, the Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis, and then, on draft night, they traded for two additional picks. In July, they signed free agents Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to address the defense and shooting issues.
What's At Stake For The Future?
1. Trae Young's Future In Atlanta
Young has been the face of the Hawks franchise since he stepped foot in the NBA, but that still hasn't kept him from being in the team's potential plans as he enters his prime years. Since Young arrived in Atlanta, he has made the playoffs three out of seven seasons with the team, and has a record of 219-264 with him playing. Although this hasn't played out ideally, it's not all on Young, as he hasn't always had the most competent rosters around him, nor has he had the benefit of stability with three head coaches during his tenure. Even though Young has led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the team still seems uncertain about his future leadership of the franchise, as he is set to become a free agent next summer and the Hawks have yet to offer him a contract extension.
2. Jalen Johnson's Development And Being The Hawks Potential Best Player
Johnson has been on people's radars as the Hawks' potential best player in the upcoming season; however, one has to wonder how he will perform this upcoming season. With all the questions surrounding the Hawks' future, one of the few constants is Johnson, who has a five-year contract worth $150 million and has consistently demonstrated All-Star capabilities the last two seasons. If things don't pan out this season, the Hawks will likely try to build around Johnson moving forward, as he has shown the ability to be an all-around player at just 23 years old, with a young roster already surrounding him.
3. Quin Snyder
With Snyder as head coach of the Hawks, Atlanta has performed poorly, boasting a record of 86-99 under his leadership. Since he joined the Hawks in Atlanta, they have made the playoffs once in three seasons. In the 2023 season, he took over as the team's head coach midway through the season, finishing with a 10-11 record. As we enter this season, he will have two years left on his contract, and one has to wonder what his future will look like in Atlanta if he can't find a way to replicate the success he had in Utah as the Jazz head coach.
With this season being set as a make-or-break season, if the Hawks play well enough and make a playoff run, they will likely maintain their current position. However, if not, the Hawks will likely look to make changes, and one has to wonder what the team will look like moving forward if things continue as they have over the last few seasons.