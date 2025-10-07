How Could Giannis Antetokounmpo End Up With Atlanta Hawks in A Trade?
The talk of the summer in the NBA surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While there was ultimately no trade, that has not stopped any speculation that Antetokounmpo may eventually want to get out of Milwaukee and compete for a championship with another organization.
Today, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania ignited that talk again with a report that Antetokounmpo was interested in playing for the Knicks and that the two teams had discussions around a deal in August:
"Ever since the NBA draft combine in mid-May, Alex Saratsis, an Octagon managing director and Antetokounmpo's U.S.-based representative, has fielded rampant interest in Antetokounmpo and conducted serious due diligence on best possible outside fits should the star and his reps push to be traded from the Bucks. Several teams were discussed internally, but one emerged as the only place Antetokounmpo wanted to play outside of Milwaukee: the New York Knicks, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN.
The Bucks picked up the Knicks' call on Antetokounmpo, and the sides engaged in conversations for a window of time in August, league sources said, but the teams never got traction on a deal."
What about the Hawks?
While the Knicks are certainly an interesting team, there is one team that could make a lot of sense for Giannis if he ever decides to leave Milwaukee.
The teams rumored to have the best trade package for Antetokounmpo have included Houston, San Antonio, and others, but in the past few months, it has been hard to find another team that has put themselves in a better position to land Antetokounmpo if he wants out, which he has certainly not signaled just yet.
Heading into the Summer, the Hawks were an intriguing team that could hop in the Giannis sweepstakes, but it would gut their roster and what remaining draft picks they had. In the last few months, Atlanta has acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to their roster, but the best asset it acquired has not been a player. In an unbelievable move, the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Hawks an unprotected 2026 pick that is the most favorable of of Milwaukee and New Orleans.
Now that the Hawks have that pick and the players they acquired via trade and free agency, they could make a deal for Antetokounmpo that would not gut their roster and still keep them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. A deal for Antetokounmpo would likely require Jalen Johnson, the 2026 pick (plus two or three more), and Zaccharie Risacher, if not more. The Bucks could insist on having either Dyson Daniels or Onyeka Okongwu in the deal, which could be a breaking point for Atlanta.
Hawks should wait and see
With the moves the Hawks have made though, they could just stand pat.
That is the great thing about the work that Onsi Saleh and the front office have done. They could get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes if it comes to that point, but it is not a requirement. They have built a deep roster around Trae Young, and given the injuries to stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in the Eastern Conference, they could be a real threat to win the conference with the team they have.
This could be revisited if the Bucks start poorly to the season and the Hawks get out to a quick start. If Milwaukee's season starts to go off the rails early, could Giannis look to get out and could the Hawks jump at that chance? It seems like a longshot and the Hawks are certainly happy with the team they have, but this potential move could make sense.