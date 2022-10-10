Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

After making it to the 2021 NBA Finals, the wheels have fallen off the Phoenix Suns organization. The team has dealt with drama on and off the floor. To make matters worse, veteran forward Jae Crowder has made it clear that he wants out of Phoenix.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months to see if there is a pathway to a trade.

According to Charania, several teams have been engaged on a potential deal for Crowder, who remains away from the team as both sides work on a resolution for his future. Below is everything Hawks fans need to know about the potential blockbuster trade.

How

The Hawks have the trade pieces and cap flexibility to make this trade happen. The roster currently has 14 players under full NBA contracts and two on Two-Way contracts. You can see our latest depth chart projections here.

The Hawks have one open roster spot and are currently under the salary cap. Crowder will make $10.8 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

Atlanta's front office could package a mix of young players and veterans in a potential trade with Phoenix. However, the Hawks draft capital is depleted following the Dejounte Murray trade.

Why

At 32 years old, Crowder's best playing days are behind him. However, the NBA journeyman still averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 minutes per game last season for the Suns.

According to Basketball-Reference, Crowder spent 84% of his time on the court in the power forward position. Charania's report went out of its way to mention John Collins being part of the Hawks' big three.

But the team has a lack of depth behind Collins at the four. Currently, unproven second-year player Jalen Johnson is the de facto backup power forward. Crowder would almost certainly come off the bench for the Hawks.

Bottom Line

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is away from the team as he awaits a trade. The Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a potential suitor. There are other teams seriously interested in trading for Crowder as well. Trading for a veteran on an expiring contract is a risky move. But it's the type of daring trade that championship contenders make all the time.

