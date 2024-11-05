2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Land Prospect With Manu Ginobili Comparison
The NBA season is in full swing and college basketball season is getting underway. The top prospects in the draft are finally going to be on the court and a lot of things could change between now and June. This year's NBA Draft is being touted as a really deep class with a lot of impact players at the top and depth throughout.
It might be too early to be thinking about the NBA draft right now, but it could end up being one with a lot of intrigue for the Atlanta Hawks. They are of course without their own first round pick this season, owing it to the San Antonio Spurs via the Dejounte Murray trade, but they could have as many as two first round pick if things break the right way. Atlanta owns the Lakers pick this year thanks to the Pelicans this summer and they own the Sacramento Kings 1st round pick if it falls outside the top 12. For a tea that is looking to continue building, having as many first round picks as possible as assets helps.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Atlanta has the 13th pick (Kings pick) and the 24th pick (Lakers pick) and takes a pair of interesting prospects, one of which has an interesting comparison to one of the best basketball players in the last 25 years. Here is what he had to say about the pair of prospects he gives to the Hawks.
13th: Ben Saraf
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm
Position: PG/SG
Size: 6'5", 201 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: Israel
Pro Comparison: Manu Ginobili
Ben Saraf isn't slowing down. He continues to score efficiently and give Ulm a dangerous playmaking weapon with his handle and passing IQ.
His creativity and tough shotmaking have stood out most, with Saraf now 9-of-21 out of isolation, mostly by separating into step-backs and abruptly pulling up in the mid-range.
His athletic limitation shows on drives, where he can be forced to attempt contested, low-percentage layups. But he does get to the rim at a good rate, and he's still crafty and competent enough to counter and convert difficult finishes.
Though he'll remind you each game of his age and overly ambitious decision-making, Saraf is looking like a more legitimate, first-round or lottery prospect as the sample size of production grows."
24th: Noa Essengue
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm
Position: SF/PF
Size: 6'9", 198 lbs
Age: 17
Nationality: France
Pro Comparison: Jabari Walker, Precious Achiuwa
"At 17 years old, Noa Essengue was able to put up 20 points, eight boards, three assists and two steals in an exhibition against a near full-strength Portland Trail Blazers team.
Momentum from a strong FIBA U18s in August has carried over to Ulm. Even at his ground floor, he's been productive in his role, playing off skill players and providing finishing, defensive versatility and the occasional spot-up three.
Potential remains the selling point. He may be the youngest prospect in the draft, and it shows on some of his self-created attempts.
Between Essengue's shooting range, activity around the basket, driving flashes and defensive tools, there is enough for scouts to remain patient with and bet on for the long term."
