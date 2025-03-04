Injury Update: Jaren Jackson Jr Doubtful To Return In Game vs Atlanta Hawks
In the opening minutes of tonight's game, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr injured his left ankle and limped off the court. Already without star point guard Ja Morant, Memphis appears to be down another one of their big-time players for the rest of the game. Before the first quarter was complete, the Grizzlies announced that Jackson Jr was doubtful to return tonight due to his left ankle.
If he is indeed out for the rest of the game, that is a huge blow. Jackson Jr is playing at a first-team All-NBA level this season, averaging 23.1 PPG and 5.9 RPG on 50% shooting from the field and 37% from three. Memphis is going to be relying on guys like Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey for the rest of the game.
The Hawks are trailing the Grizzlies at the end of the first quarter 34-28, despite all of the injuries
Related Links
NBA Insider Shares Details Of Hawks Trying To Acquire Brandon Ingram In Three-Team Deals At Trade Deadline
Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game
Hawks vs Grizzlies: Game Preview, Injury Report, Odds, And Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Gam