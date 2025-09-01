Insider Is Optimistic That Atlanta Will Be A Threat In The Eastern Conference
f you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, hearing so much positive talk about your team might make you nervous.
The Hawks are not usually the team that is lauded for their offseason work, but you won't find many around the league that don't think Atlanta hit a home run this summer.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless and the Hawks in a great position moving forward, regardless of what happens next season.
Contenders?
While most will admit the Hawks are going to be improved, are they true contenders? Sports Illustrated's NBA insider Chris Mannix did not have the Hawks in his recently released contenders tier, but he is optimistic about the Hawks this season:
"I absolutely love what Onsi Saleh did in Atlanta. The new Hawks GM is pushing all his chips in on this season. He acquired Porziņģis, signed Alexander-Walker and Kennard and retooled the end of the bench. At the same time he didn’t sign Trae Young, who can opt out of his contract after this season, to an extension. Instead, he gave Young the pieces he can win with. If it works, a new contender will emerge in the East. If it doesn’t, the Hawks could be rebooting the roster next summer.
Will it work? A still unexplained illness derailed the end of last season for Porziņģis in Boston, but at his best he is the kind of pick-and-pop player Young should thrive with. Alexander-Walker is a gritty defender who has shot in the high 30s from three the last two seasons. And the Hawks are super bullish on Jalen Johnson, who played just 36 games last season.
There is some serious depth in Atlanta. Dyson Daniels is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year–caliber season. Kennard is a proven three-point sniper. Zaccharie Risacher’s numbers after the All-Star break (14.6 points, 40.7% from three) suggest there could be a strong sophomore year coming. On paper, the Hawks look like a serious threat."
Will the Hawks take a leap this season?
The Hawks are seen as a team that is going to take a leap this season and a recent NBA panel on ESPN agrees. The Hawks, who tied with the Spurs, were picked as the team most likely to take a leap this season:
"But don't sleep on the Atlanta Hawks, which finished just behind the Spurs in the poll, or the Philadelphia 76ers. Just five years ago, the 76ers and Hawks battled it out in the Eastern Conference semifinals with Trae Young and Joel Embiid dropping 39 and 37 points, respectively, in Game 7. Philadelphia's prospects hinge largely on the health of veteran stars Embiid and Paul George, as well as continued growth from Tyrese Maxey. The Hawks, meanwhile, pieced together a potentially transformative offseason by adding scorers such as Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard to complement Young, in addition to a reliable defender in Nickeil Alexander-Walker."
The Hawks are playing in a weakened Eastern Conference and have the combination of offensive playmaking, athleticism, and length on defense, and youthful talent. The Hawks could find themselves as a real contender to make it out of the East and into the NBA Finals.
But they have to prove it.