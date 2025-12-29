Report: Atlanta is the "Most Determined" Suitor for A Potential Anthony Davis Trade

Things are not going well for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has lost six straight games and 10 of their last 12. They have gone 2-10 in the month of December and have gone from Eastern Conference Playoff team to only one game in front of the 11th place team. Whether it is defense or their lack of size at the center position, the Hawks have a lot of problems that they need to solve if they hope to get back in the playoff race.

If they want to take a big swing to try and solve both of those problems, there might not be a better target than Mavericks center Anthony Davis. Davis has been on the trade block for most of this season, and the Hawks have been rumored to be one of his suitors.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks are the most determined suitor for Davis. Stein wrote a new update tonight regarding the Hawks pursuit of the Mavericks big man:

"The Hawks are a real-deal suitor for Davis. Just how far, though, are they willing to go in terms of a Davis offer?





Haynes also reported that Trae Young would not be included in such a swap, but that creates potential financial obstacles for a franchise not exactly known for lavish spending.



Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and is likewise known to be eager to secure an extension in August when he becomes eligible for one ... whether that's with the Mavericks or a team that acquires him.



Young, however, holds a $49 million player option for 2026-27. There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Hawks are more open to trading him away than they've ever been, but what happens to their payroll if no such trade materializes and Young winds up exercising that option? Can the Hawks dare to find out by trading for Davis this winter without Young exiting at the same time?



Hard to imagine that.



The Hawks nonetheless do appear to be the most determined suitor for Davis at this juncture with just under six weeks to go until the Feb. 5 trade buzzer."



Should the Hawks trade for Davis?

Dec 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davis would no doubt fill a huge need for the Hawks, but that does not mean that they should trade for him.

Last week, insider Chris Haynes reported that Trae Young would not be in any potential Anthony Davis deal, which led to speculation about how the Hawks could acquire Davis. Stein wrote tonight about that possibility:

"It is also increasingly believed that Atlanta is willing to surrender Zaccharie Risacher in the proverbial right scenario, since the No. 1 overall pick in the draft just 18 months ago has not developed as the Hawks would have hoped to this point. Yet even if the Hawks are prepared to package Risacher with the expiring contracts held by Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard for Davis, it is unclear how much additional draft compensation they would be willing (or able) to add to the deal to convince the Mavericks part with Davis in-season.

Just to be clear once again: Jalen Johnson and the 2026 unprotected first-round pick that the Hawks acquired from New Orleans to set the Pelicans up to draft Derik Queen are widely presumed to be untouchables from Atlanta's perspective."

Davis is under contract for this season, next season, and has a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. Charania mentioned that he is eligible for a massive four-year, $275 million max extension that would pay him $76 million when he turns 37,.

Due to his injury history and age, that is not an extension that the Hawks would be interested in given general manager Onsi Saleh's short track record of having optionality and flexibility.

I do think that for the right offer, the Hawks should be interested in Davis for the remainder of his current contract. Atlanta has a talented, young team that is below the luxury tax and there are ways to acquire Davis that would keep them there or below the first apron.

A trio of Young, Davis, and Jalen Johnson would be among the best in the league and the Hawks could still have Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Davis would raise the ceiling of this team and in a wide open Eastern Conference, it might be the difference if he could stay healthy. The Hawks have plenty of assets and options right now and could make a big deal like this if it is for the right price.

