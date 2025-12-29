Report: Hawks Willing to Trade Former No. 1 Pick In the Right Scenario

Things are not going well for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has lost six straight games and 10 of their last 12. They have gone 2-10 in the month of December and have gone from Eastern Conference Playoff team to only one game in front of the 11th-place team. Whether it is defense or their lack of size at the center position, the Hawks have a lot of problems that they need to solve if they hope to get back in the playoff race.

One of the reasons that the Hawks have not been able to become a contender in the Eastern Conference has been the disappointing development of former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher was solid enough in his rookie season to think a leap was possible, but he seems to have hit a wall during his sophomore season.

He is currently averaging 10.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 46/33/68 shooting splits and in most games, he fails to play over 20 minutes.

The Hawks are being mentioned in several rumors leading up to the trade deadline, mostly around their reported pursuit of Mavs big man Anthony Davis and the potential trade of point guard Trae Young. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported tonight that in the right scenario, Risacher could be moved:

"It is also increasingly believed that Atlanta is willing to surrender Zaccharie Risacher in the proverbial right scenario, since the No. 1 overall pick in the draft just 18 months ago has not developed as the Hawks would have hoped to this point. Yet even if the Hawks are prepared to package Risacher with the expiring contracts held by Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard for Davis, it is unclear how much additional draft compensation they would be willing (or able) to add to the deal to convince the Mavericks part with Davis in-season.



Just to be clear once again: Jalen Johnson and the 2026 unprotected first-round pick that the Hawks acquired from New Orleans to set the Pelicans up to draft Derik Queen are widely presumed to be untouchables from Atlanta's perspective."

Stein also reported on the Hawks latest pursuit around Davis:

"Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and is likewise known to be eager to secure an extension in August when he becomes eligible for one ... whether that's with the Mavericks or a team that acquires him.



Young, however, holds a $49 million player option for 2026-27. There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Hawks are more open to trading him away than they've ever been, but what happens to their payroll if no such trade materializes and Young winds up exercising that option? Can the Hawks dare to find out by trading for Davis this winter without Young exiting at the same time?



Hard to imagine that.



The Hawks nonetheless do appear to be the most determined suitor for Davis at this juncture with just under six weeks to go until the Feb. 5 trade buzzer."

Would it be too soon to give up on Risacher? If the Hawks want to acquire Davis without having to give up Trae Young, they likely have no other option. The next month is going to be crucial for Risacher and his development with this franchise.

