Instant Takeaways From Atlanta's 114-110 Loss to Portland
The Atlanta Hawks were hoping to continue their winning streak and reach 7-7 tonight, but they ran into trouble tonight in Portland. The Blazers were coming off of two good wins vs Minnesota and had been off since Wednesday and they overcame a poor start to find a way to end the Hawks brief winning streak with a 114-110 win. The Hawks won't have long to think about this game tonight, as they are back on the road in Sacramento to face a red hot De'Aaron Fox and the rest of the Kings.
So what are the big takeaways from tonight's game?
1. The Third Quarter doomed the Hawks
Atlanta was leading by 10 with 6:58 left in the third quarter, but the next six minutes and 58 seconds cost the Hawks the entire game. Portland ended the quarter on a 26-5 run, including a stretch where they scored 16 straight. The Hawks committed eight turnovers alone in the quarter and went to the fourth trailing by 13. Atlanta won the fourth quarter by nine points and while they were far from perfect down the stretch, it was the third quarter, not the fourthm that cost the Hawks the game.
2. Turnovers Were A Big Problem
The Hawks came into tonight's game averaging 15.2 turnovers per game, good for 21st in the league. that is not a good number by any means, but the Hawks nearly doubled it tonight, committing 27 turnovers and Portland scored 32 points off of them. 19 of the 27 turnovers came from Trae Young (6), Dyson Daniels (6), and Jalen Johnson (7). It was a sloppy game from Atlanta and it gave Portland plenty of opportunity to win and they took advantage.
3. Portland's bench was far better than Atlanta's
The Blazers bench out scored the Hawks bench 58-25 and Keaton Wallace, Vit Krejci, Larry Nance, and Garrison Matthews combined to score 14 points. Delano Banton (23 points) nearly outscored the Hawks bench all by himself. There have been times where Atlanta's bench has been outplayed this year and this was one of those nights.
4. Dyson Daniels had his first bad game in a while
Daniels has been phenomenal for the Hawks, but tonight is going to be a game he is going to want to forget. He scored 12 points on 5-17 shooting (1-5 from three) and had six turnovers. There are going to be ups and downs as a first time starter and tonight was one of the down games.
