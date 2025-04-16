Instant Takeaways From Hawks loss to the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament
The Atlanta Hawks faced the Orlando Magic for the third time in the last week, but this time, the winner clinched a playoff spot against the NBA Champion Boston Celtics. The Hawks came up short tonight vs the Magic and now have a win-or-go-home scenario vs either Miami or Chicago on Friday.
Here are the takeaways from tonight.
1. Lack of size from Atlanta was apparent from the beginning
In the first half, the Hawks were out-rebounded 29-21 and gave up 12 second-chance points, finding themselves down by 14 at halftime. Most of the Magic's points in the first half came from inside, as they rank last in three-point percentage, but another glaring stat was the assists. They allowed Orlando to get 17 first-half assists and forced them into a half-court set instead of getting out and running like usual.
2. Poor Shooting woes and fouling
Atlanta struggled for much of the game to stay out of foul trouble. In the first half, Atlanta gave up 16 free throws from 11 fouls and shot 40% from the floor, 21% from three-point range, and 62% from the free-throw line. The Orlando Magic are the worst-scoring team in the NBA, but they finished the first half with 61 points and were limited by Orlando to two fast-break points in the second half. The Hawks finished the game, shooting 38% from the floor and 19% from three, and four fast break points to Orlando's 15.
3. Big third quarter response by Atlanta
After halftime, the Hawks went on a run, cutting Orlando's 14-point lead to start the quarter to just three after outscoring them 26-18 in the third quarter. Trae Young scored 12 of Atlanta's 26 points in the third quarter and assisted on some of the team's points. This, however, did not continue into the fourth quarter as the Hawks struggled to keep the hot shooting going and allowed the Orlando Magic Bench, specifically Cole Anthony and Anthony Black, to get going.
4. Slow 4th quarter and Trae Young Ejected
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks found themselves getting nothing going and allowed Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic Bench to take over. Anthony and the Magic outscored Atlanta 49-27 after having the lead cut to three by the Hawks. Anthony led the Magic in scoring with 26 off the bench. With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was ejected after throwing the ball at the refs and then faking out another ref with the ball after on the other end of the court while heading to the locker room.
5. Paolo Banchero
Although the Hawks were undersized and played Orlando with a small lineup like they did the last few times they played, they held Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero to 17 points on 30% shooting and 0% from three-point range. Banchero missed all three of his attempts from three tonight. Hawks fans were seen trolling Banchero while he shot his free throws tonight, leading him to miss two.
