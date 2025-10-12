Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Win Against the Memphis Grizzlies
Tonight, the Hawks took on the Memphis Grizzlies in a physical matchup and pulled out the win. Compared to the last game, the Hawks looked good on both ends of the court, but it is essential to point out that Memphis was without four of the team's normal five starters, and the Hawks were without Nickeil Alexander-Walker due to personal reasons.
1. Jalen Johnson Dominates Again
In this game, Jalen Johnson looked dominant tonight and was one of the Hawks' main bright spots throughout, especially in the first half, when he was the only player in double figures for the Hawks. For the game, Johnson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 63% shooting from the field and 100% shooting from the free-throw line, 6/6. Johnson ended the game with multiple highlight reel-worthy plays and an iconic dunk that has been trending due to its poster-like details, furthering the anticipation for his leap this season.
2. Hawks Offense Looked Fun
Throughout the game, the Hawks' offense was able to do what they do best: push the pace and get quick and easy shots. The game started with Trae Young finding Zaccharie Risacher on two open three-point shots, and the Hawks attempting 16 free throws in the first quarter alone. Part of this is due to the Grizzlies' lack of size, as they were without their two best rim protectors, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. This led to the Hawks taking advantage in the paint, scoring 28 first-half paint points, with Risacher scoring an efficient 16 points, missing only two of his eight shots.
3. Hawks Stifling Defense
One of the Hawks' keys to building a significant lead going into the fourth quarter was their ability to play tough defense as a team and force Memphis into costly turnovers. The Hawks ended the first half with 17 points scored off turnovers and forced the Grizzlies into 18 total turnovers, to go along with a rough shooting night. The Grizzlies finished shooting 41% from the field, 30% from three-point range, and 68% from the free-throw line, which led to them trailing by as many as 17 points when the Hawks starters were in the game.
4. Trae Young Struggles
Tonight was not one of the nights that Hawks fans were anticipating Young to have, as he was smothered the whole night offensively by Memphis as they sent multiple bodies at him to wear him down and force him into bad plays. Even when open, Young struggled uncharacteristically with his shot, as he opened the game shooting 1/4 and scored the majority of his first quarter points from the free throw line. He finished the game with 11 points, eight assists, and one rebound on 18% shooting from the field, 77% shooting from the free throw line, and 0/8 from three-point range. However, this is the preseason, and he did have an efficient first game, but it's still a bit concerning when your star player struggles against reserves.