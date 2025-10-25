Instant Takeaways From The Hawks Comeback Win Against The Magic
After a tough opening night loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Atlanta Hawks had a bounce-back performance against a formidable rival in the Orlando Magic. This was the first time they faced off since the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament and will meet again during the In-Season Tournament Play on November 4 at 8 PM ET.
1. Hawks big 4th quarter
Coming into this game, it is widely known that Orlando is a physical team that will try to make you uncomfortable, as Trae Young noted in his post-game interview, and they did just that to get out to a double-digit lead. The Hawks were down by as much as 14 points, but in the fourth quarter, they went on a 15-0 run to take the lead and closed the deal with a big quarter from Young and the bench as rookie Asa Newell made a couple of big shots to help the Hawks come back. The Hawks shot 5/8 from three-point range in the fourth quarter, compared to Orlando's 0/8, and outscored Orlando 33-21 in the final quarter.
2. Offense continues to be an issue
Even though the Hawks pulled out the victory in this matchup, it doesn't change the fact that the offense still doesn't look all that good. Tonight, until the fourth quarter, the Hawks didn't shoot the ball all that well, shooting 14% from three-point range and 42% from the field, compared to Orlando's 55% from the field and 41% from three-point range in the first half. The three main reasons for the Hawks' victory were the Magic's poor free-throw shooting and the Hawks' ability to get out on the fast break and score off Orlando's turnovers. The Magic shot 65% from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 20 points off turnovers.
3. Nickeil Alexander Walker
While the Hawks didn't have many bright spots offensively, the player who kept things competitive throughout was none other than one of the team's most significant free-agent signings, Alexander-Walker. In this game, Alexander-Walker didn't have the best overall shooting night from three-point range, but he did step up and help the Hawks score when they needed it most, with two starters missing from the team. He finished with 19 points, four assists, and one steal on 44% shooting from the field in 30 minutes of play as he started in place of injured Zaccharie Risacher.
4. Trae Young
While much of this game was another struggle for Young, he did step up when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, as he finished the game with 25 points, and 11 of them came in the fourth. While the Hawks went on their run, Young made the go-ahead three-pointer to put them up after going on the 15-0 run to take the lead, then made a floater with under a minute left, and followed that up with the game-clinching free throws. However, he finished the game with 25 points, six assists, two steals, and one block on 38% shooting from the field, 16% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line in 33 minutes.