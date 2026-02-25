Trae Young Was Brought to Tears by Hawks’ Tribute Video

Trae Young hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 27 as he deals with a sprained right knee and quadriceps contusion. Since then, though, he was traded from his team of nearly eight years, the Hawks, to the Wizards on Jan. 7. He has yet to suit up for Washington as he rehabs his injuries.

Young returned to Atlanta on Tuesday night for the first time since he was traded last month. The last time he played was in a Hawks jersey, so it was likely a weird experience for the four-time All-Star.

Even though Young hasn’t been gone that long, the Hawks still made a tribute video for one of their biggest stars in recent franchise history. Young wiped away tears while watching the video highlighting his best moments while in Atlanta. He received a standing ovation from an emotional crowd at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks paid tribute to Trae Young ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VT6DIrAjh0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2026

Young and the Hawks organization seemed to end their partnership on amicable terms. Not every NBA player can say that when they’re traded, so Young is lucky to still feel these positive emotions for his former team. But, he knows his place at State Farm Arena will never be the same as when he played for the Hawks.

“When you've been there for so long, it kind of feels like your stay is not welcomed as much anymore," Young said, via ESPN. "That's O.K., you know what I'm saying? That's life, no matter what we do. We play a sport that's not necessarily fair.”

Standing ovation in Atlanta for Ice Trae ❄️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tRSrZmBxoK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 25, 2026

Tuesday’s visit to Atlanta could’ve been the next piece of acceptance that Young needed to move on to focus on his new team, the Wizards.

