Interesting Detail Emerges on Latest Atlanta Hawks Trade
The Atlanta Hawks made a bit of a surprising move yesterday. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Atlanta is trading former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets for cash considerations. Bufkin was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft, but could not stay healthy during his two seasons with the Hawks. He flashed solid two-way ability, but is now going to get an opportunity in Brooklyn to show he is capable of being an NBA level player.
Interesting details emerge
Why did the Atlanta Hawks only take cash considerations back for Bufkin instead of a draft pick? Bufkin's draft stock was likely not very high, but this move creates some flexibility for the Hawks under the luxury tax. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Hawks have now created a $4.5 million trade exception with this move.
That is not a very large trade exception of course, but it could be used if the Hawks want to try and find a cheap option to fill the guard spot. They could also use it to find another shooter or a center to be an option behind Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu
While Bufkin was not a traditional point guard, he was the closest thing the Hawks had to it. How will Atlanta handle the backup ball handling duties behind Trae Young?
They could opt to just let Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard, and Jalen Johnson handle the playmaking duties and ball handling. While none of those are "traditional" point guards, they have experience running the offense. Daniels did it last season in spurts, Kennard did it in college and in Memphis, and Johnson has come a long way when it comes to playmaking. Those are the in-house options for the Hawks.
Could the Hawks look to bring in someone via trade or as a free agent?
The free agent market has dried up considerably, but there are some interesting options out there. Russell Westbrook is the most prominent name out there, but his style with this team would be an interesting fit. Monte Morris, Delano Banton, and Ben Simmons are other options if the Hawks want to go down that road.
Atlanta has their non-tax midlevel ($3.1 million), biannual exception ($5.1 million), and the veteran minimum that they can offer.
There is one name the Hawks should target and that is Al Horford.
While it has been assumed that Horford would sign with Golden State, the Jonathan Kuminga situation has yet to be resolved and that is holding things up there. Would Horford re-think that and consider signing with the Hawks?
Ever since he was drafted to Atlanta with the 3rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Horford made an impact on the court. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting, losing only to future superstar Kevin Durant. During Horford's rookie year in Atlanta, he averaged 10.1 PPG and 9.7 RPG and was a part of a Hawks team that made the playoffs and pushed the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks, and he made the All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
One of the biggest mistakes that the Hawks made was letting Horford walk in the summer of 2016 and opting to sign Dwight Howard instead. The Hawks did make the playoffs that season, but Horford has still been a reliable NBA player since leaving Atlanta. The Hawks have not enjoyed the same consistency that they had while Horford was on the team, and they are currently looking to get that back.
Horford would be the best addition the Hawks could make at any position and now they have more room to do so thanks to the Bufkin trade.