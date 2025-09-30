It's Only One Day Into Training Camp, But Trae Young Feels Good About Where This Team Is At: "The Vibes Are High"
The Atlanta Hawks began training camp this week, and one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference is in the process of trying to form a strong nucleus that can contend for big things this year.
Atlanta was active this offseason, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell, among others, and they are joining a core of talented players such as Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks have plenty to prove on the court, but there is no denying that this is one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Coming together quickly?
Having so many new pieces means that the Hawks have some things to work on before they take on the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 22nd, but Young says that they are off to a good start as camp begins:
"It has been what everyone has expected it to be, one practice can tell you a lot. I think you know what guys can bring to the table and it is going to take more time to all click together but at the same time, we do not play against each other all year, we play against 29 other teams so we will have to test that out and see what goes on, but I like what we got, we have some really talented players and I am excited to see what we have this year."
It is safe to say the energy is good for the Hawks right now.
"Super high. The vibes are really high and we are all on the court. I don't see anyone in that training room. We are out here competing, going up and down, playing fast, and that is what coach wants. The vibes are super high."
Young aiming for an efficent season
Before practice started for the Hawks, they held media day yesterday. First at the podium was head coach Quin Snyder, and one question that he was asked was about his expectations for star point guard Trae Young. And he talked about what he wanted to see from him this season, with efficiency being the keyword:
"He wants to get better every year... The word that I like to use with Trae all the time is evolution. To me, his leadership is about him being efficient and doing things on the court that help our team win."
Young has all the tools around him to succeed this season and it feels like the Hawks have finally put the right team around him after years of failing to do so. Daniels was the perfect backcourt mate for Young on both ends of the floor, Risacher was a major shooting threat by the end of the season, Johnson is one of the league's best talents, and Porzingis (when healthy) is a the perfect kind of center for Young from a shooting perspective and defensively.
If the Hawks stay healthy, they have the talent to make a deep run into the playoffs this season, but Young has to lead them there.