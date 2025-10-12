Jalen Johnson Continues To Show That He's An All-Star Talent
Throughout two games, Jalen Johnson has looked like the Hawks' best player.
To be clear, Trae Young hasn't fallen off. The Hawks point guard has recorded eight assists in each of the past two games. However, his shot hasn't been there. He finished the Rockets' game shooting 3-7 from the field and saved his effiency by hitting two threes. The Grizzlies' game was more difficult - he got hounded by Jaylen Wells throughout most of the game and finished 2-11 from the field. He missed all eight of his attempts from deep and normally, that means the Hawks' offense is drawing dead.
Fortunately, Johnson stepped up. After recording 11 points on 62% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range versus Houston, he scored 20 points against the Grizzlies on 7-11 shooting from the field. He wasn't just feasting off looks generated for him - he also brought the ball up the court for Atlanta on multiple possessions and served as an initiator on offense. Here is one such example.
This has long been a strength of his game, but Johnson's athleticism allows him to draw tons of defensive attention when he's driving to the rim. Even so, he did an excellent job of punishing the Grizzlies for selling out to stop him. This pass to Zaccharie Risacher in the corner is not a complicated read, but doing things like this on a regular basis challenge the notion that the Hawks' offense will sink when Young sits.
Johnson isn't just crashing the rim every play either. He's becoming a more confident ball-handler and did an excellent job of creating a hole in Memphis's defense on this play. Johnson starts by bringing the ball up and surveying the court, realizes that he's the best option for a bucket and puts Kentavius Caldwell-Pope in the spin cycle. Then, he steps around Jock Landale to finish for an easy layup. These are the type of plays that Hawks fans should be excited about. Johnson aligning his athleticism with a more nuanced game could make him an easy selection for the All-Star team this season and possibly even an All-NBA nod.
Three-point shooting continues to be a part of Johnson's game that remains to be seen. He hasn't attempted many during preseason and it's produced mixed results. However, he doesn't need to be an elite shooter in order to be highly effective for the Hawks' offense. His ability to pass, drive to the rim and finish in a variety of areas on the court will be enormously valuable in the minutes without Trae Young. When Trae plays, it's obvious that the two have synergy together. Johnson's always been able to complement Young as a lob threat or pick-and-roll option. This season, a leap from Johnson as a ball-handler might actually allow the Hawks to use Young in an off-ball role.
Johnson can also offset the lack of three-point attempts by racking up more free throw attempts. He made all six of his free throw attempts last season and his FTA have steadily risen throughout each of his seasons. Johnson also shot a career-best 74.6% from the charity stripe last season - if he can get into the 80s, that should make it much easier to him to improve his scoring numbers.
Having a forward who can dribble, pass and shoot the ball at an average or above-average level is a massive advantage in today's NBA. There are really only ten forwards in the league who can do all three at a consistently solid level and Johnson can put himself into that conversation with a strong season this year. If preseason is any indication, he's well on his way.
