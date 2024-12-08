Jalen Johnson's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Denver
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to earn their seventh straight win tonight when they face the Denver Nuggets, but one key aspect of this game was the health of Jalen Johnson, who was questionable coming into tonight's game. The Hawks just revealed his status for tonight's game. Johnson is going to be out tonight, as is Bogdan Bogdanovic. Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are available.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 12th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 21st in 3P%, 6th in FTA, 25th in turnovers, and 5th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 11th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 14th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 24th in effective field goal percentage allowed. During this winning streak, the Hawks's defense has been a key part, but they played a poor defensive game against the Lakers on Friday night. Can they find a way to slow down Jokic tonight?
Trae Young continues to be one of the best playmakers in the league and is coming off his second 20-assist game of the season. His shooting has not been great this season, but he did score 31 points against the Lakers on Friday and the Nuggets defense has not been very good this season.
Dyson Daniels was having a tough offensive game on Friday vs the Lakers, but he came alive at the end and hit a clutch three point shot, a floater, and had a big steal when guarding LeBron. If Murray ends up playing tonight, Daniels will likely get that assignment.
Zaccharie Risacher continues to play well on defense and has been shooting better in recent games. He had 11 points on 5-11 shooting on Friday and had a timely steal on LeBron when it looked like he had an easy basket. Risacher is improving with each start.
Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are going to have their hands full with Jokic tonight. There is no way to slow down the three-time MVP, but Capela has been a good defender this year and rebounder, two key factors whenever you face Jokic. Okongwu has been the better offensive center, but Capela's skill set is going to be huge tonight vs the Nuggets.
The Hawks own a massive advantage over Denver when it comes to their bench. De'Andre Hunter has been incredible this season and is coming off of a 26-point effort against the Lakers. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points, and Okongwu had 15. Last game, Quin Snyder opted to roll with Vit Krejci for the backup point guard spot over Kobe Bufkin so that is something to watch tonight, but with Bogdanovic out, they both might see minutes.
