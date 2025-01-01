Jalen Johnson's Updated Injury Status For Tonight's Game vs Denver
After not initially appearing on the injury report yesterday, the Hawks have now added Jalen Johnson and he is being listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. Johnson missed the Hawks previous matchup against the Nuggets on December 8th.
Dyson Daniels (illness) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are both probable, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) is doubtful. Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller are out.
Ever since losing to the Grizzlies, the Hawks have been playing well, getting wins over Minnesota, Chicago, Miami, and just recently, a blowout win over Toronto. Denver has won their past two games and seven of their last ten games and Jokic is having one of the best offensive seasons in recent memory. The injury report will be key tonight. The Hawks are listing Trae Young and Dyson Daniels as probable and Bogdan Bogdanovic as doubtful, while the Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 11th in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 18th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 25th in turnovers, and 4th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 11th in points per 100 possessions, 16th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 7th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 26th in PPG allowed, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 29th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Offensively, Denver is one of the best teams in the league and one of the toughest to slow down. The Nuggets are currently 3rd in PPG, 2nd in FG%, 30th in 3PA, 4th in 3P%, 1st in FTA, 9th in rebounding, and 16th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Denver is 4th in points per 100 possessions, 3rd in effective field goal percentage, 12th in turnover percentage, 10th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 5th in free throw rate.
Defensively is where the Nuggets have struggled this season. Denver is 24th in PPG allowed, 18th in FG% allowed, 25th in 3PA allowed, and 13th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Nuggets are 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 17th in effective field goal percentage