Key Dates To Know For the Atlanta Hawks Upcoming Offseason
With their loss to the Miami Heat last night, the Atlanta Hawks season is now over and for the second straight season, they will not be playing in the postseason. It was a tough season for this young Hawks team, having to deal with injuries to players such as Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, Larry Nance, and Clint Capela were all out for various parts of the season. That limited Atlanta's ability to see what this group could have done in the playoffs and now a big offseason is ahead for general manager Landry Fields and the rest of the Hawks front office.
Here are the most important dates to know for the upcoming offseason.
1. May 11-18: NBA Draft Combine
2. May 12: NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm 6:30 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
While the Hawks do not control their own draft pick, they do own the Sacramento Kings pick if it falls outside of the top 12. A random drawing will determine whether the Kings pick will have the 13th or 14th best lottery odds and as long as the Kings pick does not leap up into the top four, the Hawks will have a lottery pick at their disposal.
3. June 15: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
4. June 25-26: 2025 NBA Draft (June 25: 8p ET – ABC, ESPN | June 26: 8p ET – ESPN)
If the Kings pick conveys to the Hawks, they will have two draft picks in this year's draft, including the unprotected pick from the Los Angeles Lakers, which will be either 22, 23, 24, or 25.
5. June 30th: The legal tampering period for Free Agency begins
6. July 6th: Free Agency begins in the NBA
The Hawks have a number of key free agents this offseason. Clint Capela, Larry Nance, Caris LeVert, and Garrison Matthews are all unrestricted free agents, while Dominick Barlow has a team option for next season.
7. July 10-20: Las Vegas Summer League
