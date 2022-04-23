Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Clint Capela's Knee Today

Skip to main content
Latest Update on Clint Capela's Status for Game Four

Latest Update on Clint Capela's Status for Game Four

The Hawks center is progressing in his injury recovery.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks center is progressing in his injury recovery.

Against all odds, the Hawks find themselves down only 2-1 in their first round series against the Miami Heat. Not bad for a team playing without their starting center. One week ago today, we learned that Clint Capela did not suffer any serious injuries after hyperextending his right knee during the Play-In Game in Cleveland.

The Hawks organization set today as the date for re-evaluation. Videos (embedded below) show the big man working through physical therapy exercises before eventually working on conditioning.

When asked about Capela's status for a critical Game Four in Atlanta tomorrow, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told the media that there was "no update." McMillan added, "I can't give you that today. We'll see how he feels after this workout. I'll get that information really tomorrow."

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked John Collins if it was encouraging to see what Capela was doing at practice today. Collins replied, "Damn right. You never like to see a guy like 'CC' or any of your teammates go down, so it’s just great to see him back out here moving, trying to do some explosive work."

Collins has been battling nasty finger and foot injuries himself. So the team has relied heavily on second-year player Onyeka Okongwu and veteran Danilo Gallinari to step up in the playoffs.

Through three games, the Hawks are averaging 38 rebounds per game, down six from their regular season average. Additionally, they are scoring just 40 points in the paint per game, which is down five from the regular season. 

However, offense and rebounding aren't where Capela is most missed. 'The Swiss Bank' anchors the team's already shaky defense. Taking Capela out of the rotation should have sunk the team back in Cleveland. Yet, they are still alive and have a puncher's chance at winning this series.

Tomorrow the Hawks play another must-win game in State Farm Arena. As always, we will have you covered for all of your gameday content tomorrow. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

Trae Young's Newest Adidas Shoes Drop Tomorrow

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) directs his teammates against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Clint Capela's Knee Today

By Pat Bensonjust now
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Odds of Winning Series Increase

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts before being interviewed after the Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Big Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Heat

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores a basket behind Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Comeback to Win Game Three Against Heat

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trae Young's Jersey Sales Rank 11th in NBA

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) puts up a shot over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Heat at Hawks Gameday Information: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 22, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) stands on the court during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

By Pat BensonApr 22, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) while chasing a loose ball during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Three Preview

By Pat BensonApr 22, 2022