Atlanta Hawks Evaluate Clint Capela's Knee Today

Against all odds, the Hawks find themselves down only 2-1 in their first round series against the Miami Heat. Not bad for a team playing without their starting center. One week ago today, we learned that Clint Capela did not suffer any serious injuries after hyperextending his right knee during the Play-In Game in Cleveland.

The Hawks organization set today as the date for re-evaluation. Videos (embedded below) show the big man working through physical therapy exercises before eventually working on conditioning.

When asked about Capela's status for a critical Game Four in Atlanta tomorrow, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told the media that there was "no update." McMillan added, "I can't give you that today. We'll see how he feels after this workout. I'll get that information really tomorrow."

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked John Collins if it was encouraging to see what Capela was doing at practice today. Collins replied, "Damn right. You never like to see a guy like 'CC' or any of your teammates go down, so it’s just great to see him back out here moving, trying to do some explosive work."

Collins has been battling nasty finger and foot injuries himself. So the team has relied heavily on second-year player Onyeka Okongwu and veteran Danilo Gallinari to step up in the playoffs.

Through three games, the Hawks are averaging 38 rebounds per game, down six from their regular season average. Additionally, they are scoring just 40 points in the paint per game, which is down five from the regular season.

However, offense and rebounding aren't where Capela is most missed. 'The Swiss Bank' anchors the team's already shaky defense. Taking Capela out of the rotation should have sunk the team back in Cleveland. Yet, they are still alive and have a puncher's chance at winning this series.

Tomorrow the Hawks play another must-win game in State Farm Arena. As always, we will have you covered for all of your gameday content tomorrow. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

