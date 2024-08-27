Legendary Atlanta Hawks TV Play-By-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun To Be Inducted Into Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame
One of the best broadcasters in all of sports got a well deserved honored today. Atlanta Hawks TV Play-By-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun has been inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Entering his 29thseason as play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Hawks on Bally Sports Southeast, veteran sportscaster Bob Rathbun is the longest-tenured play-by-play television announcer in the franchise’s history. Bob has covered collegiate sports for CBS, ABC, and ESPN, and the NBA for TNT and NBA TV. He also served as play-by-play announcer for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for 10 seasons. In 2012, he was named the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Bob received a Distinguished Service Award from the ACC in 1994, and in 2019 was inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame. Bob has earned 12 Regional Emmy Awards and eight Sportscaster of the Year honors. Rathbun is an alumnus of Catawba College and was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and honored with their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1988.
Other inductees include Dennis Scott, Tim Hudson, Jeff Wallace, Theron Sapp, Leo Mazzone, Terance Mathis Marquis Grissom, Terry Holder, and Courtney Kupets Carter
The 69th Annual Induction Ceremony will be held the weekend of February 21st and 22nd, 2025 in Macon, Georgia. Activities will begin Friday, February 21st with the GSHF Golf Classic hosted at Brickyard Golf Club. Friday evening, the annual Jacket Ceremony will be held at the Hall. On Saturday at midday, the annual FanFest Autograph session will once again be held at the Hall. FanFest is open to the public and free of charge. Saturday evening, they close out the weekend with the 69th Annual Induction Ceremony held at the historic Macon City Auditorium