Look: Social Media Reacts to Former Atlanta Hawk Al Horford Winning His First NBA Title
Al Horford is officially an NBA Champion.
Al Horford, who spent his first nine seasons of his NBA career in Atlanta, won his first NBA title tonight with the Boston Celtics. This is Horford's sixth season with the Celtics and he has been a vital part of one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Horford was filling in for the injured Kristaps Porzingis and finished tonight with nine points and nine rebounds. He shot 2-3 from three.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first-ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks and he made All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
Social media reacted accordingly to Horford finally getting a title after all these years: