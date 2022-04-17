Skip to main content
Miami Heat Blow Out Atlanta Hawks 115-91

Miami Heat Blow Out Atlanta Hawks 115-91

The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Summary

Today was a scheduled loss for the Atlanta Hawks. Less than 40 hours after completing a double-digit comeback in an elimination game, they were back on the court—this time in Miami against a well-rested 1-seed.

To make matters worse, everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. The Hawks couldn't get anything to go offensively. They shot 38.7% from the field and 27.8% from three. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined to shoot 1-20 from the field and 0-11 from deep.

On the flip side, Duncan Robinson was the tip of the Heat's spear. The sharpshooter knocked down 8 of 9 three-pointers, finishing with a game-high 27 points. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and company ate on defense, forcing an uncharacteristic 18 turnovers from the Hawks.

The silver lining is that John Collins provided a very respectable 21 minutes. Collins scored 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds - not bad for his first game back in six weeks. 

The Heat take Game One with another decisive victory. It's their fourth win in five games against the Hawks since the beginning of the regular season. With no Clint Capela return anytime relatively soon, the Hawks have their work cut out for them moving forward.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan immediately shot down the fatigue factor. "No, no. I don't think it's tired legs. I think Miami played another level. We talked about that in our locker room. In the Playoffs, there's another level that you have to get to. They already play with a high intensity and aggressiveness every possession, and they showed us tonight that there's another level that we have to get to in order to compete in these Playoffs."

Trae Young thought it was a mix of both tired legs and good defense from his opponents. "We played less than 48 hours ago. 1 o'clock game. Having to win three games straight to really just get to this point, two on the road." 

Young continued, "You definitely feel the heavy legs, but you got to give them credit. They came out aggressive, and they came out with a lot of energy and fed off the energy from the crowd and made some shots and made plays. So you got to give them credit too."

Game Two is Tuesday night in Miami at 7:00 PM (Eastern). As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders 

Danilo Gallinari - 17 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 3 REB

John Collins - 10 PTS, 4 REB

Heat Leaders

Duncan Robinson - 27 PTS (8-9 3PT)

Jimmy Butler - 21 PTS, 6 REB

P.J. Tucker - 16 PTS, 5 REB

Recommended For You

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Hawks Have Third-Best Referees This Season

Trae Young Explains Heated Argument

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat Rout Atlanta Hawks 115-91

By Pat Benson41 seconds ago
Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Gameday Preview

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Health updates for Atlanta Hawks players Clint Capela and John Collins
News

Positive Update on Hawks Frontcourt John Collins, Clint Capela

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Championship Odds Increase

By Pat BensonApr 16, 2022
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts beside forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

By Pat BensonApr 16, 2022
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022