Summary

Today was a scheduled loss for the Atlanta Hawks. Less than 40 hours after completing a double-digit comeback in an elimination game, they were back on the court—this time in Miami against a well-rested 1-seed.

To make matters worse, everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. The Hawks couldn't get anything to go offensively. They shot 38.7% from the field and 27.8% from three. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined to shoot 1-20 from the field and 0-11 from deep.

On the flip side, Duncan Robinson was the tip of the Heat's spear. The sharpshooter knocked down 8 of 9 three-pointers, finishing with a game-high 27 points. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and company ate on defense, forcing an uncharacteristic 18 turnovers from the Hawks.

The silver lining is that John Collins provided a very respectable 21 minutes. Collins scored 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds - not bad for his first game back in six weeks.

The Heat take Game One with another decisive victory. It's their fourth win in five games against the Hawks since the beginning of the regular season. With no Clint Capela return anytime relatively soon, the Hawks have their work cut out for them moving forward.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan immediately shot down the fatigue factor. "No, no. I don't think it's tired legs. I think Miami played another level. We talked about that in our locker room. In the Playoffs, there's another level that you have to get to. They already play with a high intensity and aggressiveness every possession, and they showed us tonight that there's another level that we have to get to in order to compete in these Playoffs."

Trae Young thought it was a mix of both tired legs and good defense from his opponents. "We played less than 48 hours ago. 1 o'clock game. Having to win three games straight to really just get to this point, two on the road."

Young continued, "You definitely feel the heavy legs, but you got to give them credit. They came out aggressive, and they came out with a lot of energy and fed off the energy from the crowd and made some shots and made plays. So you got to give them credit too."

Game Two is Tuesday night in Miami at 7:00 PM (Eastern). As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Danilo Gallinari - 17 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 3 REB

John Collins - 10 PTS, 4 REB

Heat Leaders

Duncan Robinson - 27 PTS (8-9 3PT)

Jimmy Butler - 21 PTS, 6 REB

P.J. Tucker - 16 PTS, 5 REB

