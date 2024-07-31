National Analyst Ranks Future Hawks Draft Pick as One of the NBA's Top Trade Assets
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks swung for the fences and tried to add a big piece to their roster. After a disappointing playoff performance vs the Miami Heat, Atlanta was trying to get back to the Conference Finals with a big move. The Hawks traded away four draft picks, including unprotected draft picks in 2025 and 2027, as well as an unprotected pick swap in 2026, for then-Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Two years later, Atlanta moved Murray after he and Trae Young never fit together and the Hawks are without their own pick for the next three seasons. While the Hawks still have Young and some other talent on their roster, it has left them in a bit of a sticky situation. Atlanta is not a true contender in the Eastern Conference, but they are far better than the bottom teams in the NBA. Their future picks are seen as really valuable across the league and could seriously benefit the Spurs.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale ranked the unprotected pick the Hawks owe in 2027 as the No. 6 trade asset in the entire NBA:
"The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on a potential gold mine of Atlanta Hawks first-rounders. They own outright selections in 2025 and 2027 and have swap rights in 2026.
Figuring out which first-rounder fits here, and where it should be ranked, incites a real mental tug-of-war.
Moving Dejounte Murray weakens the Hawks' guard rotation, so they'll be relying on two prospect-types in Dyson Daniels and 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Though they have no incentive to tank, they could organically land in the upper echelon of the lottery.
Rolling with the further out first-rounder still feels like the right call. Sure, it gives players like Daniels, Risacher, Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson time to materially improve. But it also increases the likelihood something goes awry on the Trae Young front.
He has a player option for 2026-27. If he doesn't sign an extension, or if the Hawks aren't interested in bankrolling one for him, they will wind up shopping him and resetting the deck before their draft obligations to San Antonio extinguish.
Default to the 2025 Atlanta first-rounder if you'd prefer. That probably wouldn't change the ranking, though. If anything, it would dip behind the Clippers' 2026 first-rounder. The 2027 selection should be a hotter commodity since it effectively straddles the line of could-be-anything upside and fairly imminent conveyance.
Which raises the question: Are the Spurs willing to move it? Probably.
They aren't facing the degree of urgency as the Clippers, Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, et al. But Victor Wembanyama is poised to be a top-eight to top-15 player as a sophomore. San Antonio has to at least view all of its future draft equity as on the table if the right player (Lauri Markkanen?) becomes available."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Hawks navigate their draft pick situation over the next couple of years. General Manager Landry Fields has done a nice job of putting Atlanta in a better poisition to navigate their draft picks. He acquired an uprotected Lakers first-round pick in the Murray trade last month and he also got a pick for 2027. While they don't control their own picks, they are in a better position than they were before they traded Murray to New Orleans.