Trae Young Sends Message To Hawks Fans In His First Game Back In Atlanta: "I got so much love for this city"

While he is not going to be playing against his former team, former Hawks point guard Trae Young is back in Atlanta for the first time since being traded to the Washington Wizards.

Young, who has not played for his new team since being traded, spoke with the media before tonight's game, and he mentioned how much he appreciated the fans and had a message for Hawks fans and for the city of Atlanta

"Like, for me, that's a big reason I'm, like, even instead of doing this, like, for me, I just wanted the Hawks fans to know, like, how much I, I mean, love and appreciate them, like, since day one, like, getting drafted, I mean, obviously with the trade and things like that, like, but for me to come in and I still found a way to make a name for myself, make a name for my team, and try and try to put this city on the map where people were talking about us. And I just, you can't do that without the fans. The fans showed us so much love throughout the years I was here. Even the years it was down, I felt like there was still a lot of love. So I mean, I got so much love for this city and the fans."

Trae Young’s message for Hawks fans: pic.twitter.com/yUuXAVdWqB — jackson caudell (@jacksoncaudell) February 24, 2026

Young did not say whether or not he would try and play on Thursday, when the two teams meet again.

Young, acquired by Atlanta on June 22, 2018, from the Dallas Mavericks, appeared in 493 games with the Hawks (all starts), owning averages of 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.04 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. In 27 playoff games (all starts), the Oklahoma product averaged 26.4 points, 9.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals, leading the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

A four-time All-Star and 2022 All-NBA Third Team selection, Young leaves Atlanta as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists (4,837) and made three-pointers (1,295), while ranking fourth in made free throws (3,276), sixth in points (12,413) and ninth in field goals made (3,921).

The Hawks are hoping to make a move up the standings and more firmly into the playoff picture with wins over the Wizards this week. Whenever Young does decide to suit up for his new team and face his old one for the first time, it will be a special night for the fans and for one of the best players in franchise history.