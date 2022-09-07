An annual tradition in the basketball world is the video game franchise NBA 2K trolling players and fans with player ratings in early September. Yesterday, NBA 2K's social media team got the reaction they wanted when they revealed ratings for the new NBA 2K23 video game.

A handful of tweets from incredulous players went viral. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant wanted a 99 overall rating. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson reacted angrily to his new rating. Whereas Atlanta Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu was disappointed to learn his virtual character only had a 76 overall rating.

Several players took the bait and tweeted about NBA 2K ratings. However, Trae Young was not one of those players. Over the years, the All-Star point guard has complained about his character's rating and appearance. However, it appears Young is not giving NBA 2K's social media team the viral tweet they had hoped for.

According to NBA 2K's official website, Young has a 90 overall rating. That is 14th-best among active players. However, only his overall rating has been revealed so far. In last year's game, Young had an "Offensive Threat" build with a total of 46 Badges.

Trae Young in NBA 2K23. 2K Sports

Fans were hoping for a significant increase in Young's overall attributes in the video game after his historic 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. He also averaged career highs in ten statistical categories.

Player ratings are not set in stone. The team of developers at NBA 2K frequently adjusts the game and its players as the season progresses. Young's ratings have shown gradual yet slow improvement over the past four years:

NBA 2K19: Young began at 77 and finished with an 84 rating.

NBA 2K20: Young began at 85 and finished with a 90 rating.

NBA 2K21: Young began at 88 and finished with an 87 rating.

NBA 2K22: Young began at 89 and finished with a 90 rating.

Young has made it known that his focus is on winning an NBA Championship. As for Okongwu, NBA 2K developers are only doing the Hawks a favor by adding fuel to his fire. The Hawks cannot control where their video game ratings start, but they can determine where they finish.

