NBA Analyst Claims The Hawks Are Ready To "Shock" The NBA
If you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, hearing so much positive talk about your team might make you nervous.
The Hawks are not usually the team that is lauded for their offseason work, but you won't find many around the league that don't think Atlanta hit a home run this summer.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless and the Hawks in a great position moving forward, regardless of what happens next season.
Are the Hawks Ready to Shock the World?
With the injuries in the Eastern Conference and how improved this team should be, it is not far fetched to say the Hawks are a contender in the Eastern Conference. Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil went as far to say that the Hawks are ready to "shock" the NBA world this season:
"The Atlanta Hawks are the only non-playoff team on this list, but for the first half of the season, they were a fun surprise team that got derailed by injuries. This season, with a weakened Eastern Conference, they are going for it and could be a surprise contender.
Jalen Johnson was in the running for most improved last season until he tore his labrum, ending his season. At that point in the season, the Hawks were in a battle for the sixth seed in the East. Losing his 18.9 points a game, as well as his defense, had them tumbling down the standings.
The Hawks have a lot of talent. Dyson Daniels led the league in steals last year, Zaccharie Risacher made the All-Rookie first team and Onyeka Okongwu averaged career highs in points and rebounds.
Oh, they also have Trae Young, who, despite his shooting numbers being down, showed he was capable of working more off-ball than ever before.
This offseason saw the Hawks make a series of moves that should help propel them in the East. They took a flyer on Kristaps Porzingis from Boston. Young has not played with a pick-and-pop big like Porzingis, who could attack switches. This should add another wrinkle to the Hawks' offense and put more stress on opposing defenses.
Atlanta also added Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency as they are stocking up on three-and-D wings to help keep the floor spread. Alexander-Walker shot 38.1 percent from three last season. A wing rotation of Johnson, Daniels, and Alexander-Walker should provide enough perimeter defense to cover for Young's deficiency in that department.
The Hawks have a history of falling to meet expectations, but with the East not as strong as it has been in the past, if everything falls into place, Atlanta could be a surprise contender coming out of the East."
As Dakhil said, the Hawks are playing in a weakened Eastern Conference and have the combination of offensive playmaking, athleticism and length on defense, and youthful talent, the Hawks could find themselves as a real contender to make it out of the East and into the NBA Finals.