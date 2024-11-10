NBA Analyst Reveals What Should Be The Atlanta Hawks' Biggest Fear The Rest of This Season
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a 4-7 start to the season and there are a lot of different ways to look at how things have gone this season. On one hand, the Hawks have been dealing with a multitude of injuries. De'Andre Hunter, Kobe Bufkin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Vit Krejci are still out and the Hawks are having to play their best players a lot of minutes. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson currently lead the NBA in minutes played. The Hawks had to play five games in seven days and some of those are back-to-backs that involve travel. On the other hand, they have to find a way to beat the Wizards twice, not lose at the buzzer to Detroit, and not blow a big lead to Chicago. It has not been the start that the Hawks were hoping for.
When looking at the start to the year and what it could mean, it could have big implications since the Hawks don't own their own draft pick. Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus says that should be the Hawks's biggest fear for the rest of this season:
"The Hawks are playing to win. All teams should, but with Atlanta's first-round pick going to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray (since dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans), the Hawks won't partake in the lottery directly—though they will get the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick, via the New Orleans Pelicans.
The worst case for Atlanta would be the wheels falling off this season, be it injuries, talent, poor play, etc. Missing the postseason and landing the No. 1 overall pick for the Spurs would be the ultimate disaster. It's unlikely, but fears aren't always rational."
He is not wrong to say that should be the Hawks biggest fear, but it is a little out of their control. While the Hawks have not played perfectly, injuries and scheduling have also played a big role in how this season has played out. The good thing for the Hawks is that they only have two games next week and have some time to rest. It should not be long before they start to get some of their players back and they can start to see what this team looks like healthy.