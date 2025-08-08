NBA Eastern Conference Offseason Report Cards
Now that the Summer League and NBA free agency has slowed down, this is a good time to look at the outlook of the Eastern Conference in an interesting offseason. In general, the Eastern Conference, by many, is considered to be wide open compared to years past, with injuries and roster retooling to the top teams.
My report card will consist of a plethora of factors from trades, injuries, free agency signings, and overall roster construction as far as what the expectations of potential team success. Every teams goal is different with some looking to rebuild, compete, and others to contend depending on the teams front office and ownership goals.
This list is final as of now, but my thoughts could be subject to change based on potential free agency signings or trades that could happen before the season starts.
Atlanta Hawks: A+
Players returning: Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Mouhamed Gueye, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, Keaton Wallace, Garrison Matthews, and Nikola Djurisic.
New Additions: Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander Walker, Luke Kennard, Asa Newell, and Eli Ndiaye.
Player losses: Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, Georges Niang
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Trae Young
SG: Dyson Daniels
SF: Zaccharie Risacher
PF: Jalen Johnson
C: Kristaps Porzingis
Team situation background: The Hawks are coming off a decent season as a team, where they experienced significant growing pains for such a young team and achieved some notable victories. In the offseason, however, the Hawks have made significant strides through the draft, free agency, and the trade market, earning them the title of winners of the offseason and making them one of the more exciting teams to watch in an open Eastern Conference.
Cleveland Cavaliers: B-
Players returning: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr., Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson
New Additions: Luke Travers, Lonzo Ball
Player losses: Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro, JD Davidson
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Darius Garland
SG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: De'Andre Hunter
PF: Evan Mobley
C: Jarrett Allen
Team situation background: After finishing with the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers had a disappointing ending to the postseason as they lost in the second round in a five-game series with the Indiana Pacers. Primarily due to injury, but the Cavs made some decent moves this offseason, in a trade for Lonzo Ball, signing both Larry Nance Jr. and Sam Merrill, as well as drafting Tyrese Proctor. These moves put the Cavaliers in a position to be a team in the running to make it out of the Eastern Conference if they can stay healthy.
Charlotte Hornets: B
Players returning: Lamelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate, Josh Green, Tidjane Salaun, Nick Smith Jr., KJ Simpson, DaQuan Jeffries
New Additions: Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley
Player losses: Taj Gibson, Seth Curry, Wendell Moore Jr., Josh Okogie, Damion Baugh, Jusuf Nurkic, Mark Williams
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Lamelo Ball
SG: Brandon Miller
SF: Kon Knueppel
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Mason Plumlee
Team situation background: The Hornets have been stuck in rebuild mode for what seems to be forever now, but this season, that could change, as the Hornets have added veteran presence in Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton. The Hornets also have Tre Mann and Kon Knueppel, who could help as playmakers in case of injury to Lamelo Ball, which has happened very frequently the last few seasons. Still, with the young talent on the roster, the Hornets will likely take that next step forward, especially with a possible healthy All-Star candidate in Ball.
Miami Heat: B-
Players returning: Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell, Haywood Highsmith, Kasparas Jakucionis, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson, Simone Fontecchio, Dru Smith
New Additions: Norman Powell, Kasparas Jakucionis, Vladislav Goldin
Player losses: Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, Josh Christopher, Alec Burks
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Tyler Herro
SG: Norman Powell
SF: Andrew Wiggins
PF: Bam Adebayo
C: Kel'el Ware
Team situation background: The Miami Heat are coming off a wild season, to say the least, as they lost multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and went on a 10-game losing streak towards the end of the season. This offseason, the Heat traded away Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio and acquired Norman Powell, who was in discussions to be an All-Star this season as he averaged 21 points per game and will be relied on to replace Butler's scoring.
Milwaukee Bucks: C
Players returning: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., AJ Green, Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, Jamaree Bouyea, Ryan Rollin, Jericho Sims, Andre Jackson Jr, Tyler Smith,
New Additions: Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Mark Sears, Gary Harris
Player losses: Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Cole Anthony
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Myles Turner
Team situation background: The Bucks lost Damian Lillard this offseason, and since releasing him, they have added more younger versatile depth that will give them a better chance at competing in a injury filled Eastern Conference. The Bucks struggled with injuries and inconsistent play as a team with Lillard on the roster and will likely be in a tough space next summer as five players have player options next summer.
New York Knicks: B
Players returning: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns,
Pacome Dadiet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, Mitchell Robinson
New Additions: Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Mohamed Diawara
Player losses: Landry Shamet, P.J. Tucker, Cameron Payne
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Jalen Brunson
SG: Mikal Bridges
SF: Josh Hart
PF: OG Anunoby
C: Karl Anthony Towns
Team situation background: After making the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks made some interesting moves this summer. First, New York decided to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau and hire Mike Brown. As far as roster construction goes, the Knicks added former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson to a veteran minimum contract and a few other pieces to round out the bench depth, intending to advance further in the NBA Playoffs next season.
Orlando Magic: B-
Players returning: Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Jonathan Issac, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze
New Additions: Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, Noah Penda, Orlando Robinson
Player losses: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Joe Ingles, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Jalen Suggs
SG: Desmond Bane
SF: Franz Wagner
PF: Paolo Banchero
C: Wendell Carter Jr.
Team situation background: The Orlando Magic are looking to build off a playoff-berth season in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. This offseason, the Magic added Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and Noah Penda as they will look to build on the momentum from this past season.
Philadelphia 76ers: D+
Players returning: Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon,
Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Adem Bona, Andre Drummond,
New Additions: Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford, VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome
Player losses: Guerschon Yabusele
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Tyrese Maxey
SG: Jared McCain
SF: VJ Edgecombe
PF: Paul George
C: Joel Embiid
Team situation background: Joel Embiid is coming back after having almost a year's worth of rest, along with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, whose seasons were also cut short due to injury. Despite having such a down year last season, the 76ers are bringing back 11 players from last season's roster and will be banking on health for improvement, but that still doesn't come without concern, as there have been discussions about superstar Embiid's knee and how much longer he will last playing on it.
Washington Wizards: B
Players returning: Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill, Kyshawn George, Tristan Vukcevic
New Additions: Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Cam Whitmore, CJ McCollum, Jamir Watkins, Malaki Branham
Player losses: Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Marcus Smart, Blake Wesley, Richaun Holmes, Jaylen Martin, Colby Jones
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Bub Carrington
SG: CJ McCollum
SF: Khris Middleton
PF: Bilal Coulibaly
C: Alex Sarr
Team situation background: The Wizards were looking to free up cap space this summer, as they made a series of trades to go along with their two first-round draft picks this summer, which would bring them to 10 first-round picks since 2023. The Wizards added veteran CJ McCollum on an expiring deal and will likely have $80 million in cap space next season to make more moves next summer.
Toronto Raptors: D+
Players returning: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, A.J. Lawson, Jamison Battle,
New Additions: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ulrich Chomche, Collin Murray-Boyles
Player losses: Chris Boucher, Jared Rhoden, Colin Castleton
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Team situation background: The Raptors didn't make many moves this offseason, but many believe this is based on the team's perception of trying to see what a healthy roster looks like. Around the trade deadline, the Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans and drafted Collin Murray-Boyles, basically building around their young core. They are, however, still cap-heavy as they just extended Jakob Poeltl as well as both Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes over $100 million each.
Indiana Pacers: D
Players returning: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Obi Toppin, Tony Bradley, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy,
RayJ Dennis, James Wiseman
New Additions: Jay Huff, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter
Player losses: Myles Turner
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Andrew Nembhard
SG: Bennedict Mathurin
SF: Aaron Nesmith
PF: Pascal Siakam
C: Isaiah Jackson
Team situation background: The Pacers are coming off an NBA Finals appearance for the first time in over 20 years. Still, instead of building on that run, they will be losing momentum as they lost starting center Myles Turner to the Bucks this summer and will be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton due to a torn Achilles. As a result, the Pacers will be rotating through many backup players due to roster losses and injuries, which has led many not to expect them to make much noise in the Eastern Conference next season.
Detroit Pistons: C
Players returning: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Ronald Holland II, Paul Reed, Marcus Sasser, Bobi Klintman, Daniss Jenkins,
New Additions: Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson
Player losses: Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Lindy Waters III, Ron Harper Jr., Simone Fontecchio, Malik Beasley
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Cade Cunningham
SG: Jaden Ivey
SF: Ausar Thompson
PF: Tobias Harris
C: Jalen Duren
Team situation background: The Detroit Pistons have made significant strides, having made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and have one of the more exciting cores in the NBA moving forward.
Brooklyn Nets: D
Players returning: Ziaire Williams, Nic Claxton, Jalen Wilson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Tosan Evbuomwan
New Additions: Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Terance Mann, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf,
Player losses: Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Trendon Watford
Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Egor Demin
SG: Terance Mann
SF: Ziaire Williams
PF: Michael Porter Jr.
C: Nic Claxton
Team situation background: The Brooklyn Nets had the highest cap space in the NBA this summer and didn't go in on building a solid roster. Besides making trades for both Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann, the Nets used all five of their first-round picks to draft players who don't fit together, so it's hard to see where the team is planning to go from here.