NBA Eastern Conference Offseason Report Cards

Power ranking the Eastern Conference for the 2024-25 season.

Kahlil McCuller

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Now that the Summer League and NBA free agency has slowed down, this is a good time to look at the outlook of the Eastern Conference in an interesting offseason. In general, the Eastern Conference, by many, is considered to be wide open compared to years past, with injuries and roster retooling to the top teams.

My report card will consist of a plethora of factors from trades, injuries, free agency signings, and overall roster construction as far as what the expectations of potential team success. Every teams goal is different with some looking to rebuild, compete, and others to contend depending on the teams front office and ownership goals.

This list is final as of now, but my thoughts could be subject to change based on potential free agency signings or trades that could happen before the season starts.

Atlanta Hawks: A+

Oct 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point basket for his first points in the NBA against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Players returning: Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Mouhamed Gueye, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, Keaton Wallace, Garrison Matthews, and Nikola Djurisic.

New Additions: Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander Walker, Luke Kennard, Asa Newell, and Eli Ndiaye.

Player losses: Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, Georges Niang

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zaccharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Team situation background: The Hawks are coming off a decent season as a team, where they experienced significant growing pains for such a young team and achieved some notable victories. In the offseason, however, the Hawks have made significant strides through the draft, free agency, and the trade market, earning them the title of winners of the offseason and making them one of the more exciting teams to watch in an open Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B-

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Players returning: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr., Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson

New Additions: Luke Travers, Lonzo Ball

Player losses: Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro, JD Davidson

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: De'Andre Hunter

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Team situation background: After finishing with the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers had a disappointing ending to the postseason as they lost in the second round in a five-game series with the Indiana Pacers. Primarily due to injury, but the Cavs made some decent moves this offseason, in a trade for Lonzo Ball, signing both Larry Nance Jr. and Sam Merrill, as well as drafting Tyrese Proctor. These moves put the Cavaliers in a position to be a team in the running to make it out of the Eastern Conference if they can stay healthy.

Charlotte Hornets: B

Mar 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Miam Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Players returning: Lamelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate, Josh Green, Tidjane Salaun, Nick Smith Jr., KJ Simpson, DaQuan Jeffries

New Additions: Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley

Player losses: Taj Gibson, Seth Curry, Wendell Moore Jr., Josh Okogie, Damion Baugh, Jusuf Nurkic, Mark Williams

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Lamelo Ball

SG: Brandon Miller

SF: Kon Knueppel

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Mason Plumlee

Team situation background: The Hornets have been stuck in rebuild mode for what seems to be forever now, but this season, that could change, as the Hornets have added veteran presence in Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton. The Hornets also have Tre Mann and Kon Knueppel, who could help as playmakers in case of injury to Lamelo Ball, which has happened very frequently the last few seasons. Still, with the young talent on the roster, the Hornets will likely take that next step forward, especially with a possible healthy All-Star candidate in Ball.

Miami Heat: B-

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Players returning: Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell, Haywood Highsmith, Kasparas Jakucionis, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson, Simone Fontecchio, Dru Smith

New Additions: Norman Powell, Kasparas Jakucionis, Vladislav Goldin

Player losses: Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, Josh Christopher, Alec Burks

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Norman Powell

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Bam Adebayo

C: Kel'el Ware

Team situation background: The Miami Heat are coming off a wild season, to say the least, as they lost multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and went on a 10-game losing streak towards the end of the season. This offseason, the Heat traded away Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio and acquired Norman Powell, who was in discussions to be an All-Star this season as he averaged 21 points per game and will be relied on to replace Butler's scoring.

Milwaukee Bucks: C

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Players returning: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., AJ Green, Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, Jamaree Bouyea, Ryan Rollin, Jericho Sims, Andre Jackson Jr, Tyler Smith,

New Additions: Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Mark Sears, Gary Harris

Player losses: Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner

Team situation background: The Bucks lost Damian Lillard this offseason, and since releasing him, they have added more younger versatile depth that will give them a better chance at competing in a injury filled Eastern Conference. The Bucks struggled with injuries and inconsistent play as a team with Lillard on the roster and will likely be in a tough space next summer as five players have player options next summer.

New York Knicks: B

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Players returning: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns,
Pacome Dadiet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, Mitchell Robinson

New Additions: Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Mohamed Diawara

Player losses: Landry Shamet, P.J. Tucker, Cameron Payne

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: Josh Hart

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl Anthony Towns

Team situation background: After making the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks made some interesting moves this summer. First, New York decided to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau and hire Mike Brown. As far as roster construction goes, the Knicks added former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson to a veteran minimum contract and a few other pieces to round out the bench depth, intending to advance further in the NBA Playoffs next season.

Orlando Magic: B-

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) grabs the rebound against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Players returning: Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Jonathan Issac, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze

New Additions: Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, Noah Penda, Orlando Robinson

Player losses: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Joe Ingles, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Team situation background: The Orlando Magic are looking to build off a playoff-berth season in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. This offseason, the Magic added Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and Noah Penda as they will look to build on the momentum from this past season.

Philadelphia 76ers: D+

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Players returning: Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon,
Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Adem Bona, Andre Drummond,

New Additions: Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford, VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome

Player losses: Guerschon Yabusele

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: Jared McCain

SF: VJ Edgecombe

PF: Paul George

C: Joel Embiid

Team situation background: Joel Embiid is coming back after having almost a year's worth of rest, along with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, whose seasons were also cut short due to injury. Despite having such a down year last season, the 76ers are bringing back 11 players from last season's roster and will be banking on health for improvement, but that still doesn't come without concern, as there have been discussions about superstar Embiid's knee and how much longer he will last playing on it.

Washington Wizards: B

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Players returning: Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill, Kyshawn George, Tristan Vukcevic

New Additions: Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Cam Whitmore, CJ McCollum, Jamir Watkins, Malaki Branham

Player losses: Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Marcus Smart, Blake Wesley, Richaun Holmes, Jaylen Martin, Colby Jones

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Bub Carrington

SG: CJ McCollum

SF: Khris Middleton

PF: Bilal Coulibaly

C: Alex Sarr

Team situation background: The Wizards were looking to free up cap space this summer, as they made a series of trades to go along with their two first-round draft picks this summer, which would bring them to 10 first-round picks since 2023. The Wizards added veteran CJ McCollum on an expiring deal and will likely have $80 million in cap space next season to make more moves next summer.

Toronto Raptors: D+

Mar 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Players returning: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, A.J. Lawson, Jamison Battle,

New Additions: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ulrich Chomche, Collin Murray-Boyles

Player losses: Chris Boucher, Jared Rhoden, Colin Castleton

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Team situation background: The Raptors didn't make many moves this offseason, but many believe this is based on the team's perception of trying to see what a healthy roster looks like. Around the trade deadline, the Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans and drafted Collin Murray-Boyles, basically building around their young core. They are, however, still cap-heavy as they just extended Jakob Poeltl as well as both Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes over $100 million each.

Indiana Pacers: D

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Players returning: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson, T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Obi Toppin, Tony Bradley, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy,
RayJ Dennis, James Wiseman

New Additions: Jay Huff, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter

Player losses: Myles Turner

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Andrew Nembhard

SG: Bennedict Mathurin

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Isaiah Jackson

Team situation background: The Pacers are coming off an NBA Finals appearance for the first time in over 20 years. Still, instead of building on that run, they will be losing momentum as they lost starting center Myles Turner to the Bucks this summer and will be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton due to a torn Achilles. As a result, the Pacers will be rotating through many backup players due to roster losses and injuries, which has led many not to expect them to make much noise in the Eastern Conference next season.

Detroit Pistons: C

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Players returning: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Ronald Holland II, Paul Reed, Marcus Sasser, Bobi Klintman, Daniss Jenkins,

New Additions: Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson

Player losses: Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Lindy Waters III, Ron Harper Jr., Simone Fontecchio, Malik Beasley

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Jaden Ivey

SF: Ausar Thompson

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Jalen Duren

Team situation background: The Detroit Pistons have made significant strides, having made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and have one of the more exciting cores in the NBA moving forward.

Brooklyn Nets: D

Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on during a break against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Players returning: Ziaire Williams, Nic Claxton, Jalen Wilson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Tosan Evbuomwan

New Additions: Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Terance Mann, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf,

Player losses: Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Trendon Watford

Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Egor Demin

SG: Terance Mann

SF: Ziaire Williams

PF: Michael Porter Jr.

C: Nic Claxton

Team situation background: The Brooklyn Nets had the highest cap space in the NBA this summer and didn't go in on building a solid roster. Besides making trades for both Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann, the Nets used all five of their first-round picks to draft players who don't fit together, so it's hard to see where the team is planning to go from here.

