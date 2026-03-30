Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Boston Celtics won their 50th game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets, riding a huge game from Jayson Tatum with Jaylen Brown out of the lineup.

Brown missed his second straight game on Sunday – he also sat out Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks – with an Achilles issue. However, the All-Star wing is off the injury report and expected to play in Monday’s rematch with the Hawks.

Atlanta is favored at home in this game, as Boston is expected to be without Tatum (ruled out) and Neemias Queta (doubtful) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Atlanta dropped Friday’s game by seven points, but it remains in the mix for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s rematch.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on March 30.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics +2.5 (-115)

Hawks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: +110

Hawks: -130

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Celtics record: 50-24

Hawks record: 42-33

Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Ron Harper Jr. – questionable

Derrick White probable

Neemias Queta – doubtful

Jayson Tatum – out

Nikola Vucevic – out

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Keshon Gilbert – questionable

Celtics vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 21.5 Points (-121)

I’m buying Johnson in his second game against Boston in a week, and I shared why in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting :

Johnson has been red hot since a two-game absence with a shoulder injury, scoring at least 26 points in each of his last three games.

That included a 29-point outburst against the Celtics on Friday where he shot 9-for-21 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Hawks star may be undervalued against Boston, which is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

Johnson is taking career-highs in field goal attempts, 3-point attempts and free-throw attempts this season, so I don’t mind buying low on him even against a top-10 Celtics defense.

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

I’m shocked to see Boston as an underdog in this game, especially after it won – and covered – against the Hawks without Brown on Friday.

Now, the star wing is back, and the C’s are going to look a lot like the team they were before Tatum (Achilles) returned to the lineup earlier this month.

As good as Atlanta has been since the All-Star break, it has faced a cupcake schedule to move into the No. 6 spot in the East. The Hawks are still seven games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better, and now they’re facing the No. 4 squad in the league in net rating.

With Brown off the injury report and White probable, I think Boston has more than enough firepower to at least cover this short spread on Monday.

Pick: Celtics +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.