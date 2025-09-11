NBA Five on Five: Comparing Atlanta and Toronto's Projected Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks added many players this offseason to an already young and upcoming roster, and it now appears that the Hawks are potential playoff contenders. Atlanta's roster boasts a wealth of promising young talent that rivals the rest of the NBA, and it has acquired valuable pieces that can help the team take the next step.
Now that the NBA season is less than a month away, it is a good time to take a deeper dive into where the Hawks rank as far as starting lineups compared to other teams in the league. Next up, the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are expected to be among the contenders for at least a playoff spot and if they stayed healthy, they could be a top six seed.
Point Guard: Trae Young vs Immanuel Quickley
Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three. It was a different kind of season for Young, as he took more of a backseat and tried to have a different approach with his teammates. It largely worked, and now Young is going to have the most talented team around him that he has ever had. I expect an All-NBA type of season.
This is a big year for Quicley. After getting a big contract extension from Toronto, he was only able to play in 33 games last season due to injury. He averaged 17.1PPG and 5.8 APG while shooting 37% from three. He is a big part of the Raptors potential success this season and if he stays healthy, a breakout season could be coming. Still, this is a big advantage for the Hawks.
Advantage: Atlanta
Shooting guard: Dyson Daniels vs RJ Barrett
Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from three. He grew as a playmaker and made strides in a lot of different areas on offense. While there is still a way to go for Daniels on that end, he is a better all-around player than White, even though White is the better scorer and offensive player. Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He is one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and should only get better, even if he does not repeat the gaudy statistics he did last year.
RJ Barrett has settled into being a really solid starter in the NBA. While that might be a slight disappointment for a former No. 3 overall pick, Barrett has been a good player in Toronto since he was traded from the Knicks. In 58 games last season, Barrett was the leading scorer for Toronto at 21.1 PPG while also averaging 6.3 RPG and 5.4 AGP on 47% shooting from the field and 35% from three. Daniels is a young up and coming player in the league while Barrett is the steady veteran with more starting experience. I give a slight edge to Daniels.
Advantage: Atlanta
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs Brandon Ingram
This is obviously a mismatch in Toronto's favor when Ingram is healthy, but we have not seen Ingram actually play for the Raptors yet.
Zaccharie Risacher had a solid rookie season, finishing second in rookie of the year voting and really coming on strong in the second half of the season. His shooting numbers really improved (46% from the field and 36% from three), and Risacher really had a solid tournament in this year's EuroBasket, showing that he might be ready for a breakout season.
Ingram was limited to only 18 games last season, all played with New Orleans, and he was averaging 22.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG on 47% shooting from the field and 37% from three. Ingram is a tremendous offensive player when he is healthy, but that has been his biggest problem. Still, this is a big advantage for the Raptors and perhaps one of the only they would have over Atlanta.
Advantage: Atlanta
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Scottie Barnes
This is a fun matchup.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make and has to stay healthy, but the upside for him is through the roof.
Barnes had a terrific start to his career, putting up a fantastic rookie season and looking like a perennial All-NBA player. Barnes has not gotten worse since then, but he has not taken the All-NBA leap many thought he still had. He averaged 19.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 5.8 APG last season and his playmaking has continued to get better. Where he struggles is his three-point shot and his on-ball defense. Barnes is best when he can roam around and be almost like a free safety on that end of the court.
This is very, very close, but I will give the slightest of edges to Johnson.
Advantage: Atlanta
Center: Kristaps Porzingis/Onyeka Okongwu vs Jakob Poeltl
Another close matchup that tilts towards Atlanta.
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Poeltl averaged 14.5 PPG, 1.2 BPG, and 9.6 RPG last season while shooting 63% from the field. He has been one of the most consistent players on the Raptors, but I don't think he brings the defense and three-point shooting ability that Porzingis does, which gives the Hawks an edge.
Advantage: Atlanta
Overall
The Raptors have a very talented starting five, but depth is going to be what prevents them from winning a lot of games, especially if they get hit with injuries. The Hawks have a better starting lineup than they do and should finish higher in the Eastern Conference Standings.