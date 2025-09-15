NBA Five on Five: Comparing The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks Projected Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks added many players this offseason to an already young and upcoming roster, and it now appears that the Hawks are potential playoff contenders. Atlanta's roster boasts a wealth of promising young talent that rivals the rest of the NBA, and it has acquired valuable pieces that can help the team take the next step.
Now that the NBA season is less than a month away, it is a good time to take a deeper dive into where the Hawks rank as far as starting lineups compared to other teams in the league. Next up, the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have been a hot topic of conversation this offseason. There was speculation about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but he appears set for another season in Milwaukee. They made a shocking move to waive and stretch Damian Lillard so they could sign Pacers center Myles Turner, a move to try and make sure Giannis stays.
Giannis is the best player in the Eastern Conference, but where does this team stack up?
Point guard: Trae Young vs Kevin Porter Jr
Talk about a mismatch.
Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA and is coming off another All-Star season in which he averaged 24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG, shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three. It was a different kind of season for Young, as he took more of a backseat and tried to have a different approach with his teammates. It largely worked, and now Young is going to have the most talented team around him that he has ever had. I expect an All-NBA type of season.
Porter Jr was solid in his action last year, averaging 11.7 PPG and 3.5 APG in 30 games, but he is going to take on a larger role this year for the Bucks. Milwaukee desperately needs someone to step up in the backcourt, but whether it is Porter Jr or Cole Anthony, Young is the far better player.
Advantage: Hawks
Shooting guard: Dyson Daniels vs Gary Trent Jr
Daniels averaged 14.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34% from three. He grew as a playmaker and made strides in a lot of different areas on offense. While there is still a way to go for Daniels on that end, he is a better all-around player than White, even though White is the better scorer and offensive player. Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He is one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and should only get better, even if he does not repeat the gaudy statistics he did last year.
Trent Jr is an elite shooter, but is not playmaker and not a particularly strong defender. He averaged just a hair over 11.0 PPG and shot 42% on nearly six three point attempts per game and he is going to be utilized as a floor spacer around Giannis.
Advantage: Atlanta
Small Forward: Zaccharie Risacher vs Kyle Kuzma
Risacher had a solid rookie season, finishing second in rookie of the year voting and really coming on strong in the second half of the season. His shooting numbers really improved (46% from the field and 36% from three), and Risacher really had a solid tournament in this year's EuroBasket, showing that he might be ready for a breakout season.
Kuzma is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA and it is easy to see why. He is an inefficient shooter and a pretty poor defender. He averaged 14.5 PPG on 46% shooting from the field and 33% from three last season and it is safe to say that a lot of the Bucks success this year could depend on what version of Kuzma they get. Kuzma can be an effective scorer and rebounder when locked in and not quite as bad of a defender, but he has to play better.
Advantage: Atlanta
Power Forward: Jalen Johnson vs Giannis Antetokounmpo
One of the NBA's best young talents vs a perennial MVP contenders and a top three player in the league.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make and has to stay healthy, but the upside for him is through the roof.
Due to the workload and talent, Giannis should be near the top of the MVP race this season. He averaged 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 6.5 APG last season and looked like one of the best versions of himself. His playmaking is improving and the only player that is even close to him in terms of scoring in the paint is Nikola Jokic. Giannis should be able to single handily carry this roster to the playoffs while being an MVP Candidate.
Advantage: Milwaukee
Center: Kristaps Porzingis/Onyeka Okongwu vs Myles Turner
The Hawks have two quality options to start at center for them and that is why they are going to be one of the East's best teams.
Porzingis and Okongwu are two different players, but both are very good. Porzingis gives the Hawks an elite threat from three while also giving them strong interior defense. Okongwu is a really strong defender, just not a shot blocker, and a terrific pick-and-roll partner with Young. The defense for the Hawks was really strong when Okongwu and Johnson played together last season.
Turner is one of the best centers in the NBA and should be a great fit next to Antetokounmpo. He played in 72 games for the Pacers last season and averaged 15.6 PPG and 6.5 RPG on 48% shooting from the field and 40% from three. Not only that, but Turner is a high-level rim protector. With his ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim, the Bucks should have a great frontcourt duo on this team and it will be their strength.
Advantage: Atlanta