NBA Insider Gives Update On Trae Young's Contract Extension Talks With Atlanta
Since the start of the month, there have been a number of extensions to high-profile NBA players. Mikal Bridges, Luka Doncic, and yesterday, De'Aaron Fox, have all signed big extensions with their respective teams, but there has been one notable omission, and that is Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young. Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but there has not been a deal as of yet.
When speaking today, NBA insider Marc Spears had this to say regarding a deal between Young and the Hawks:
"There is a new front office in Atlanta that is trying to make decisions and what I am hearing now at this point and you can tell by Trae's tweet and I saw him during the Finals, I think that he is disappointed that it has not come and that it has not been offered. Don't be surprised if at this point if he plays this out and sees what happens next summer, but to me, Trae has nothing to prove."
Last Friday, Young tweeted this in response to Cowboys Linebacker Micha Parsons trade request from Dallas:
"This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now!
Get what you deserve bro!"
What will the Hawks do?
The Hawks have been one of the most active teams in the NBA this offseason. They have signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, Caleb Houstan, and traded for Kristaps Porzingis. Dating back to last offseason when they acquired Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks have been seemingly putting together a roster that is perfectly constructed to take advantage of Young's strengths as one of the best offensive players in the NBA while also hiding his disadvantages on the defensive end of the court.
Still, in this era of the second apron and heavy luxury tax penalties (especially the repeater tax), having a deep roster and one that fits with each other is crucial and you could argue that having Young at that max number would be detrimenetal to the way the Hawks could build the roster, especially with a big extension due to Dyson Daniels and down the line, Risacher. Young is vital to what the Hawks do and has become one of the most underrated players in the NBA, but front offices have to be careful with the kinds of contracts they give out.
How this plays out will be interesting. Young has a player option that he can exercise next Summer and become a free agent in hopes of a team signing him to the deal that he wants. Will that happen?
For a team that is going to enter next season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Confernece, there is a chance that this could become a distraction. However, Young might just be focused on showing that he is worth a massive extension and if he can get the Hawks to where they want to go and show that he can be a player to lead his team deep in the playoffs consistently, the contract he wants might just be waiting for him on a year from now.
Let's see how it all plays out.