Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
The Atlanta Hawks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
Scottie Barnes and company have shown that they are a true playoff contender in the East, winning 21 of their first 36 games to hold the No. 4 seed in the East.
Toronto is favored at home in this matchup, but it has not fared well as a favorite this season, going 8-14 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Hawks are one of the better road teams in the NBA, winning 11 of 20 games.
Trae Young is listed as out for this matchup, as he’s missed the last four games for Atlanta.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Monday night.
Hawks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +3.5 (-122)
- Raptors -3.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +124
- Raptors: -148
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hawks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 17-20
- Raptors record: 21-15
Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – out
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Luke Kennard – questionable
- Malik Williams – doubtful
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Hawks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-142)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson should bounce back from a low-rebound game his last time out:
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has put together an extremely impressive 2025-26 season, averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.
On Monday, I’m focusing on Johnson’s rebound prop against the Toronto Raptors, who are just 15th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and down starting center Jakob Poeltl in this matchup.
Johnson is averaging 10.2 boards per game, so this prop is very attainable, and he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds in 10 of his 14 games since the start of December. He did fall short of this line in his last game against Toronto, but I think this is a buy-low spot for the Hawks star.
So far this season, Johnson is averaging 16.4 rebound chances per game, and he’s grabbed double-digit boards in 20 of 33 games overall. He’s a great target at this line on Monday night.
Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors are 11-8 at home this season, but they’re just 5-9 against the spread when favored at Scotiabank Arena.
That’s a major concern against a Hawks team that has simply played better when Trae Young is out of the lineup, going 15-12 in the 27 games that he’s missed and 2-8 in the 10 that he’s played in.
The Hawks are also 7-4 against the spread as road underdogs and actually have a better road record (11-9) than at home (6-11).
Now, the Hawks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games, but I think they can hang around with this Toronto team that has a net rating of just +1.7 for the season despite being six games over .500.
The loss of Poeltl is also big for the Raptors down low, as they’re 13-8 when he plays and 8-7 in the games that he’s missed.
Pick: Hawks +3.5 (-122 at DraftKings)
