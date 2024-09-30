NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away At Age 58
One of the NBA's great people and great players has passed away today. Former Atlanta Hawk and NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today following the news of Mutombo's passing:
“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.
“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.
“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”
Mutombo was known for his fantastic humanitarian work that he did off the court. From ESPN:
"Mutombo spoke nine languages and founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, concentrating on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in Congo. His foundation led the building of a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa, the capital city, and that facility has treated nearly a half-million people regardless of their ability to pay for care."
Mutombo played 18 NBA Seasons, including five with the Atlanta Hawks. In those seasons with the Hawks, Mutombo averaged 11.9 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 3.2 blocks per game. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star, four time defensive player of the year, and earned three All-NBA Selections. He finished his career 2nd in all-time blocks (3,289) and 20th in rebounds (12,359).