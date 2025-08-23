NBA Offseason: Ranking The Three Most Valuable Contracts On The Atlanta Hawks
After the offseason the Hawks have had, they are in a position to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
One of the reasons for that is their offseason maneuvering.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
No Bad Contracts
You could see the Hawks plans for this offseason as far back as this year's trade deadline. While Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are not the worst contracts in the NBA, they hinidered the Hawks ability to meaningfully change their roster. Both players were moved at the deadline, freeing up the space needed to help the Hawks acquire Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and Kennard. General manager Onsi Saleh has gotten ridden of any "bad contracts" and kept this team flexible for the future.
While the Hawks have no bad contracts, who are the best contracts on this team?
1. Dyson Daniels
Contract Details: one year left, $7.7 million
The Hawks will likely come to an extension with Daniels at some point before the season starts and he could move down this list, but right now he is the best contract on the Hawks and it is not close.
Daniels was acquired in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans and he had an historically good season as a defender.
Daniels isn't just a good defender - he's one of the best ball hawks ever. In the 2024-25 regular season, he became the first player in the 21st century to record 225+ steals after finishing with 229. He also became the first player in the 21st century to average 3.0 steals per game, the 11th best mark in NBA history. Daniels legitimately swung games for the Hawks this season with his ability to force steals.
Daniels owned 98 more steals than the next closest player (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 131). His 98-steal gap between himself and Gilgeous-Alexander is the same gap as Gilgeous-Alexander (2nd) and the nine players tied for the 265th-most steals in the league this season. His 98-steal lead is the largest between No. 1 and No. 2 in NBA history, per Elias Sports. Entering this season, the largest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 was Alvin Robertson (301 steals) over Maurice Cheeks (207 steals) for a difference of 94 steals in 1985-86. Robertson was named Defensive Player of the Year that season.
Expect Daniels to be a Hawk for years to come.
2. Jalen Johnson
Contract Details: five-years, $150 million left on deal
Johnson signed his rookie extension before the start of last season and if he continues to progress, Johnson will be worth far more than this contract.
Johnson has made huge strides for the Hawks the past couple of seasons and I think it is possible that he could even surpass Trae Young as the best player on the team sooner than later. Our own Rohan Raman laid out the case in an article this week:
"If Johnson is an elite defender and rebounder (10+ rebounds per game) while being a great passer (6+ assists per game) and good scorer (20+ points per game), he'd have an argument for being the best player on the 2025-26 Hawks due to all-around impact. Trae might still have him beat due to his offensive gravity, but respectfully, there isn't a world where he's more than a neutral presence on defense. The potential for Johnson to be additive on defense is critical for both his future and the Hawks' ceiling next season.
The numbers bear out that Johnson already took a leap from the 2023-24 season to make himself into a solid defender. His secondary rim protection was better - he improved in rim points saved per 100 possessions, averaging 1.1 points saved (85th percentile) up from 0.4 (76th percentile) and opponents shot 7% worse at the rim due to his presence (82nd percentile). He also upped his steal numbers to 2 per game (82nd percentile) from 1.7 (72nd percentile). However, the biggest growth in his defense was in his efficacy on contesting shots as a perimeter defender last year. Despite his length and athleticism, Johnson actually hasn't been all that effective on closeouts for most of his career. Opponents barely shot worse when Johnson closed out on them - he finished in the 63rd percentile for FG% differential while closing out. That drastically changed in 2024-25. Opposing players shot 3.8% worse from the field when Johnson closed out on them, good for the 91st percentile among all forwards.
Suffice to say, it's ridiculous that Jalen Johnson would barely be considered a top-100 player in the NBA by any metric. He needs to stay healthy and he hasn't reached his potential yet, but there's a slim chance the Hawks have already found a worthy successor to Trae Young's mantle if Young leaves Atlanta next offseason."
If Johnson stays healthy, he could begin to make a case as an All-NBA player and perhaps the best player on the Hawks and one of the best in the NBA.
3. Kristaps Porzingis
Contract details: One year, $30 million left on deal
While Porzingis could be the key to the Hawks season and how far of a playoff run they make, they are not going to be hamstrung by his contract in any way. If Porzingis stays healthy and plays, he is worth more than this. If he cannot stay healthy, then the Hawks can let him walk in free agency after the season. If the Hawks season goes south for any reason, Atlanta could move Porzingis to a contender. There are not many ways that he can be viewed as a negative contractand that is why he is one of the most valuable contracts on the Atlanta Hawks.