NBA Offseason: Re-Ranking The Eastern Conference Teams From No. 1 to No. 15
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision-making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason. They acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Caleb Houston through free agency, while drafting Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick. A lot of national analysts have tabbed the Hawks as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, but where do they fit in?
The Eastern Conference is going to be fascinating next season, mostly for the wrong reasons. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are likely to miss the season with injuries and the Celtics and Pacers are likely going to take a step back this season. Who will step up in their absence? That is the No.1 question facing the conference this season in my opinion.
Now, things can change between now and October. There could be a surprise trade demand or trade (hello Milwaukee) that could truly change how things shake out in the East this season. But until that happens, here is how I see the Eastern Conference.
15. Brooklyn Nets
The Nets are not trying to win this season, and honestly, they shouldn't. This team has yet to identify a real star to build around, and this season is going to be seeing how the five rookies they drafted fit in and progress. Brooklyn is armed with cap space and draft picks for the future, but the Nets are hoping they can have a poor enough record to improve their lottery odds. Keep an eye on the Cam Thomas situation and if he is back with the team. He and Michael Porter Jr are going to get as many shots up as possible. The rookies' progression and Thomas are the main reasons to watch this team, but it will be a rough year on the court in Brooklyn. The Nets and the next team I talk about are the only ones that I can't see making the play-in tournament.
14. Washington Wizards
For a brief period this summer, I thought it was possible that the Wizards make the play-in tournament due to the weak Eastern Conference and veteran players they acquired.
Then they started getting rid of those veteran players.
After acquiring Kelly Olynyk from the Pelicans, they moved him to San Antonio in a questionable trade. They then bought out Marcus Smart and got worse. This team has intriguing young talent such as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and rookie guard Tre Johnson, mixed with veterans such as Khris Middleton and C.J. McCollum. My question is what they do with the other veteran players. Do they keep them or try and trade them, or buy them out? How big of a jump can the first and second year players make? There is plenty of intrigue around the Wizards and I do believe they are building the team the right way, but they are not ready to make a play-in tournament push.
13. Charlotte Hornets
If the Hornets had a reliable center on the roster, they could be a surprise team in the Eastern Conference. This team also needs to stay healthy. If they do, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, Grant Williams, Kon Kneuppel, and Josh Green are not a bad roster. It is flawed and there are plenty of ways for things to go wrong, but if they stay healthy, winning 30-plus games is not out of the question, and that would mean a possible play-in spot.
12. Chicago Bulls
A lot has been said about the Bulls and their commitment to mediocrity, but there is a lot of truth in it. They still have not extended Josh Giddey and they have a roster that is very underwhelming and not very interesting aside from Coby White and Matas Buzelis. Could this team make the play-in tournament? Sure. But they are not a serious threat and should consider finally bottoming out and trying to completely rebuild this team.
11. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors have a lot of players you might know, but they don't exactly seem to fit together. We have yet to see how Brandon Ingram looks on his new team and Immanuel Quickley was out for much of last season. The starting five should be solid, but this team has serious questions about their depth. Can any of the young guys such as Grady Dick, Colin Murray-Boyles, or Ja'Kobe Walter step up and make this a team that can push for the playoffs? It will take that and the starting five to avoid any injuries. There is upside to this team and they are a playoff threat, but there is plenty of downside as well.
10. Indiana Pacers
Injuries suck.
This is going to be a gap year for the Pacers, as they are not only missing Haliburton, but they let Myles Turner sign with the Bucks. They still have Pascal Siakam, but how will players such as Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith look with Haliburton? I don't think this team falls off a cliff unless Siakam gets injured, but the upside is limited. Rick Carlisle will have this team competing every night, but it will be a challenge without Haliburton and Turner.
9. Boston Celtics
Injuries suck.
This might sound strange, but this version of the Celtics is like a better version of Toronto. Boston's top line talent of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Anfernee Simons (as long as he is on the team), Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser is good, but the frontcourt and the bench are huge question marks. Who starts at center? Can Jaylen Brown carry the team on his own? The Celtics are well-coached, but this roster has several holes on it, and they are not going to be a major playoff threat this season.
8. Milwaukee Bucks
For now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the Bucks, but he is about to have to do a lot of heavy lifting on this team this season. Turner is going to improve their defense and a nice frontcourt partner and getting Cole Anthony on a minimum was a steal, but this roster is really shaky without Antetokounmpo. If he plays 70 or so games, this should still be a playoff team and he should be in the MVP conversation. If not, this team could be near the bottom of the conference.
7. Philadelphia 76ers
There might not be a bigger wildcard in the NBA than the 76ers. If Joel Embiid and Paul George are healthy, this could be a top four seed. If not, well you saw what happened last season. This team has the talent to be one of the better teams in the conference, but their health is a huge question mark. Putting them 7th feels safe for now, but they could be much higher or much lower depnding on Embiid and George.
6. Miami Heat
The Heat are flying under the radar heading into the season and I think they could surprise. They no longer have to worry about a Jimmy Butler distraction and they got Norm Powell from the Clippers basically for free. Powell had an All-Star caliber season a year ago and should give the Heat's offense a huge boost. Combine that with the best coach in the NBA and a returning nucleus of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell and you have a perfectly solid team in a weak Eastern Conference. They would also be helped if young guys like Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, and Nikola Jovic make noticeable jumps I don't think they can win the East, but they are not going to fall off of a map either.
5. Detroit Pistons
The surprise team in the NBA a season ago, the Pistons are hoping to avoid taking a step back and remain an Eastern Conference contender. They are getting Jaden Ivey back and acquired Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson in free agency, helping offset the losses of Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Dennis Schroder. The thing this team needs is for its young players to take a step forward and become big time players. Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Jalen Duren have all flashed major upside at times, but inconsistency, which is perfectly fine for young players. To be a real contender though, they need to become more consistent and better all-around players. If so, this team could be a spot or two higher.
4. Atlanta Hawks
This is where I have the Hawks. They have a roster that is capable of finishing as high as No. 1, but they have question marks and I think four is appropriate.
This roster, if healthy, should be really good. Dyson Daniels took a major year three leap, Zaccharie Risacher flashed as a rookie, Jalen Johnson looked like an All-Star, and Onyeka Okongwu was fantastic over the final stretch of the season. They have added much needed shooting and defense with Porzingis and Alexander-Walker this offseason, not to mention Kennard, and this team should be one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA and the defense should take another step. This is the perfect team to have around Trae Young and the Hawks have a high-ceiling.
Their biggest question is going to be health. Porzingis and Johnson have missed a lot of time over the past few seasons and if they can't stay healthy, the Hawks are going to be stuck once again in the play-in. This team has loads of potential, but they have to prove it.
3. Orlando Magic
The Magic seem ready for a breakthrough, but very much like Atlanta, they have to prove it. They made a big acquisition of Desmond Bane, which should provide a huge jolt to their offense and their shooting. Jalen Suggs is going to be back and this team already has a defensive based identity which is going to be great for them. The questions will be on how big of a jump can their offense make and can their bench be consistent They need a big season from Anthony Black, but if not, they made a good signing with Tyus Jones. The defense will be there and they have a great young duo in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. It feels like a big breakthrough is on the way in Orlando.
2. New York Knicks
The Knicks are bringing back their entire starting five from last season and added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to the bench. This should be a deeper team, which was a weakness last season, but their big questions are going to be how much of an upgrade is Mike Brown over Tom Thibodeau (if at all) and will the defense be good enough? Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are great players, but are liabilities on the defensive end and that hurt them in the playoffs. This team should be in contention to win the East and perhaps more.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem like a mortal lock to win 50+ games in the regular season and be a top two or three seed in the East. The question for them comes in the playoffs. This team has had a disappointing second round exit three years in a row and there is a lot of pressure on them this year as one of the only teams in the NBA that is in the second apron. They have swapped out Ty Jerome for Lonzo Ball and signed Larry Nance to a cheap deal to provide even more depth. This is a fantasitic team on paper and the East is theirs for the taking. Can they do it?