NBA Rookie Of The Year Race: Zaccharie Risacher Is Starting to Make His Case And The Timing Could Not Be Better
The 2024 NBA Draft class was one of the least celebrated in memory and a lot was made of the lack of perceived star power in the draft. Through different points this season, there have been several leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year and it seems to change whenever one player has just one good game. Houston's Reed Sheppard began the year as one of the favorites, but his lack of playing time gave way to others. Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Alex Sarr, and Stephon Castle (the current favorite at Fanduel Sportsbook) have all been impressive in their own right this year, but the No. 1 pick in the draft is starting to find his groove and make his case to be the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Risacher missed nearly two weeks with an injury and had not been shooting well from three this season. However, the past six games have been different for Risacher. He scored 30 points on 11-14 shooting in a game vs the Cavs, scored 17 points in a loss vs Indiana, 17 in a win over Detoit, 13 in a win over Milwaukee, and last night he had 18 points in a win over the Wizards. In five of the last six games, Risacher has shot 79%, 55%, 56%, 60%, and 67% from the field. In the month of February, Risacher so far has averaged 14.2 PPG on 56% shooting from the floor and 38% from three.
He is starting to play well and it could not be at a better time for the Hawks. Atlanta just traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Clippers, leaving open holes at the forward spots and from a shooting perspective. Now, the Hawks got back Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann in those trades, so it is not solely on Risacher to pick up those responsibilities left behind by Bogdanovic and Hunter, but he is stepping up.
Another impressive stat for Risacher this month is his ability to take care of the ball. In five of his last six games, he has not turned the ball over.
This is a small sample size to be clear, but Risacher is in the midst of the most impressive month of his rookie season. His development is vital for this franchise moving forward, not just the rest of this season, but going into future seasons. If the Atlanta Hawks want to make the playoffs this season, Risacher will need to keep improving, but he is showing all the signs of doing just that at what is a critical time for the Hawks.
