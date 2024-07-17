NBA Summer League: Three Things to Watch For in Hawks vs Lakers
The Atlanta Hawks return to Summer League action today against the Los Angeles Lakers.
While there has been a lot of discussion over the Lakers' rumored attempts to land Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, the Hawks and Lakers became linked as a result of the Murray trade. One of the picks that Atlanta received in exchange for Murray is an unprotected 2025 pick from Los Angeles. That pick has the potential to be extremely valuable for Atlanta if the Lakers struggle during the regular season.
To really compete in a Western Conference that has only gotten better this off-season, the Lakers are going to need to hit on their rookies and two-way deals. Atlanta is an interesting opponent for them - the Hawks' defense has been solid throughout Summer League while the offense has lagged behind. The Lakers have been uneven on both ends of the floor, so they are coming into this matchup with a lot to prove and the third-worst point differential in the league.
Here are three things to watch for as the two teams face off tonight:
What is the Hawks' plan for Dalton Knecht?
Personally, I'm very interested in seeing how Knecht fares in this game. The former Tennesee forward has been the Lakers' best player in Vegas thus far, averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game on 41% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. His three-pointer has been his most lethal weapon thus far as he's shooting almost nine threes a game. That being said, it's reductive to consider him just a shooter. He's done a good job of using his size to finish at the rim and routinely makes good passes.
However, I think the Hawks have the size and skillsets necessary to give him some trouble. Dylan Windler, Keaton Wallace and Mo Gueye all profile as players fast enough to get around him on defense. I'm especially intrigued by what Wallace brings to the table as he played fantastic defense in the Wizards game. He did not have as clean of a performance against San Antonio, so this could be a rebound game for him. The trio of Windler, Wallace and Gueye are also strong and physical, which gives them a good chance of limiting him to isolation scoring. If the Hawks can shut down Knecht and target him defensively, they'll give themselves an excellent chance to win this game.
Can Zaccharie Risacher find his shot?
Through his first two games of Summer League, Risacher is shooting 11 for 28 (39%) from the field. In his first game, he dropped 18 points on a respectable 7-16 shooting from the field while burying three of his nine shots from beyond the arc. His efficiency took a hit against the Spurs as he accrued 11 points on 4-12 shooting from the field and only connected on one of his three-pointers. Taken purely as percentages, these numbers are not stellar.
However, there is reason to believe things will turn around for him. Most encouragingly, his attempts from three-point range are not ill-advised. He finds space in the offense, chooses his spots well and has confidence in his shot. Against the Spurs, the three-pointer he did connect on was a good example of how quick his trigger is. He caught the pass and immediately stepped into the shot. There were also multiple instances of him not getting the ball when he had a good look. I do think he can improve in the midrange and create more seperation, but the shot and shot selection both look solid. If he is matched up with Bronny James or Maxwell Lewis, I think there is a good chance his numbers can rebound.
How do the Hawks' big men hold up in this game?
Although Knecht and James have garnered a lot of the attention for the Summer League Lakers, one player who probably deserves more recognition for his play is Colin Castleton. At 6'10 and 250 lbs, he's practically been a double-double machine for the Lakers throughout Summer League. Although he was held to eight points and eight rebounds against the Celtics, he's recorded a double-double in all of his other four Summer League games. He does not have a diverse offensive skillset, but his size and strength make him a force on defense.
I think it will be interesting to see how the Hawks gameplan for him because they lack that combination of size and weight on the roster. Both Rob Baker II and Gueye are around 210 lbs while standing at 6'10 and 6'11 respectively. Nick Ongenda is 6'11 and weighs 230 lbs, but he hasn't played in either the Wizards or Spurs game. The Hawks encountered this problem in the Spurs game and did not necessarily have an answer for it. San Antonio center Nathan Mensah, who's 6'9 and 230 lbs, did not miss a single shot against Atlanta and recorded a near double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds.
Honorable mention: Handling the loss of Nikola Đurišić
The Hawks recieved some unfortunate news after the Spurs game when it was announced that rookie Nikola Đurišić will miss the rest of Summer League due to a left foot fracture. Now down Bufkin and Đurišić, the Hawks are really starved for playmaking. Keaton Wallace or Jarkel Joiner will likely get the start at point guard in his absence.
Both are solid passers, but Đurišić was showing the ability to make some complex passes in his minutes. His creativity as a passer is not replicable with anyone else on the roster and it will be important for his replacement to keep the offense on schedule.