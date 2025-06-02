New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Herb Jones To The Lakers, Jose Alvarado to Atlanta, Pelicans Get Assets
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but what if they aim to get another wing player to pair with James and Doncic? After the Doncic trade, never count out the possibility. As great as Doncic and Austin Reaves were in the regular season, Minnesota picked on them in their first-round series. Not only do they need a center, but a wing defender would help in a big way.
There are reports indicating that everyone on the New Orleans Pelicans might be available and there are several players that other teams would covet. If New Orlenas were to tear the whole thing down and start over, what kind of moves could they make?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins
Lakers Receive: Herb Jones and Terance Mann
Pelicans Receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Kobe Bufkin, a 2027 2nd pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2030 1st round pick swap (via LAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get one of the best backup point guards in the league (who is also on a great contract) and a young prospect who was lauded as a great shooter coming out of UConn. Alvarado can be the Hawks backup ball handler and disruptor on defense off the bench and if Hawkins can live up to his potential, he would provide the Hawks with some much needed shooting. They get off a bad contract in Mann and clear some space while arguably improving.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They don't wanna move Bufkin and are not interested in Alvarado or Hawkins. That seems far fetched, but teams don't always value players the same way,
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get one of the best wing defenders in the NBA and drastically improve on that end. While the Lakers defense was actually solid after the Luka trade, the playoffs were a harsh reminder that the playoffs can be different than the regular season. Mann gives them a veteran wing player to help fill their bench out and they still have their 2031 1st round pick and other contracts to try and pursue a starting center.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: They would rather use the bulk of their assets to make sure the get a high-level center. Jones is an elite defender, but has had trouble with injuries last season and the Lakers can't afford to have injury prone players while James chases one more title. Two seasons ago, he shot 41.8% from three, but his second best season is 33.7%. Is his shooting real? If not, this is a steep price to pay,
Why the Pelicans do this trade: They get a 2030 pick swap (which could be valuable) and two young players in Bufkin and Knecht. If the Pelicans are tearing it down, they need to prioritize young players and picks. This gets them that.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: They don't value any of these players and the 2030 pick is still likely to not be great due to the Lakers getting Doncic. Could they get more from another team for Jones? He will be highly valued around the league and New Orleans would have plenty of suitors.