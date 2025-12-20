Ranking Atlanta Hawks Most Untouchable Trade Assets

When you get midway through December, it becomes trade season in the NBA. Teams are nearing the halfway point in the season and teams are going to have to decide whether to push their chips in the middle and try to go for it, become sellers and try to stockpile assets, or just stand pat and ride with the team they have.

The Hawks are one of the more complicated teams to figure out.

On one hand, the Hawks have enough assets to go and make a big swing and try to chase the Eastern Conference crown. On the other hand, they may just stand pat and hope that the return of Trae Young and the hopeful return of Kristaps Porzingis is enough to make them a contender.

In terms of assets, which ones on the Hawks are untouchable?

1. Jalen Johnson

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This should go without saying.

While the Hawks have not been playing well as a team as of late, Johnson has been playing at an All-NBA level all season and is showing why he is the future of the Hawks franchise. This season, Johnson is averaging 23.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 8.2 APG on 52/40/83 shooting splits. He has been the Hawks best player all season long and is the player they need to be building this team around going forward.

Even if you got a superstar player back in return, Johnson should remain untouchable as it you can be.

2. Most favorable of the Bucks/Pelicans 2026 draft pick

While most associate this pick with the Pelicans due to their poor record, there is a chance that if the Bucks season keeps tanking, the Hawks will still have a great shot at landing a top pick.

The reason this is untouchable is because of the talent in the 2026 NBA Draft. If the Hawks can have this pick land in the top three, they will have a chance at landing one of Kanas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cameron Boozer, or BYU's AJ Dybantsa. All three are considered elite level prospects and franchise cornerstones. If the Hawks can land one of those three to pair with Jalen Johnson, look out.

3. Dyson Daniels

Dec 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Daniels has had his struggles this season on the offensive end (though he has been better as of late), but he is still an elite perimeter defender who is on a great contract.

Daniels signed a four-year, $100 million contract this summer, a number that was lower than what he would receive. He is one of the building blocks of this team and given his ability and contract, he should only be dealt in a star player type of deal.

4. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

This would have been unthinkable to say at the beginning of the season, but that is the kind of season that Alexander-Walker is having. Not only that, but he is on one of the best deals in the NBA and is giving the Hawks a high-level of production since he had to step into the starting role for Trae Young. Alexander-Walker has been everything that the Hawks could have asked for when they signed him over the summer.

5. Onyeka Okongwu

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

You will notice a theme for me here about the Hawks. They have several guys on excellent contracts and that makes them hard to move unless it is for the right deal. Onyeka Okongwu is yet another example of that.

Okongwu is a very solid starting center for Atlanta and has three years, $47.8 million left on his deal. For a starting level center that is a bargain and Okongwu has continued to get better each year. I would make Okongwu untouchable unless it was for a star player (sound familiar?).

