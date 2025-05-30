New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends Holiday + Porzingis to Minnesota, Gobert to Boston, Hawks Add Depth
The offseason is here for 27 teams in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the NBA Finals and will await either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks, with the Pacers leading that series 3-2. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Bost are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
For the second straight season, the Minnesota Timberwolves got to the Western Conference Finals but lost in five games. It seems like Minnesota needs to reshape its team around Anthony Edwards, but how? Minnesota is low on draft capital, Julius Randle and Naz Reid have a player option for next season, and there is glaring hole at point guard. This offseason could potentially see another shakeup for Minnesota as they look to take the next step and actually reach the NBA Finals.
While the playoffs are always unpredictable, practically no one saw the Boston Celtics losing to the New York Knicks after blowing 20-point leads in both Game 1 and 2. The Celtics were excellent throughout the regular season, going 4-0 versus the Knicks en route to another 60+ win season. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum injured his Achilles and is likely to be out next season. Being eliminated by New York means the offseason is here for the Celtics.
Even if Boston had won in convincing fashion and repeated as champs, they would almost certainly have needed to make a significant trade this summer. Another season of being in the second apron would result in their first-round pick seven years into the future becoming "frozen" and ineligible to be traded. Furthermore, second-apron teams cannot use the mid-level exception, cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more salary than they send out in trades, cannot send cash in trades, and cannot sign-and-trade a player for another player.
Specifically, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are two obvious candidates to be moved elsewhere. Porzingis is consistently unavailable for Boston and has looked hobbled throughout the 2025 playoffs after he missed most of the championship run. His rim protection and floor spacing are valuable, but the Celtics won't be without either if they move on from him. Even in this situation, Boston could try to move these guys and stay competitive in a weak Eastern Conference, even without Tatum.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Donte DiVincenzo and Sam Hauser
Timberwolves Receive: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, a 2025 1st round pick (via BOS, No. 28 overall), and a 2025 1st round pick (via ATL, No. 22 overall)
Note: This trade is only possible if the Wolves decline the team options for Luka Garza and Josh Minott
Celtics Receive: Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr, Dominick Barlow, and Leonard Miller
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add elite shooting in DiVincenzo and Hauser, making their bench more potent. Hauser is an above 40% three-point shooter in the NBA since joining the Celtics and DiVincenzo is one of the best bench players in the NBA. The Hawks bench would be upgraded and that might be worst giving up one of their 1st round pick. DiVincenzo also gives them another ball handler
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They don't wanna take on the multi year contracts of Hauser and DiVincenzo and keep their first round pick. Neither are elite defenders and could be targeted when in.
Why the Timberwolves do this trade: They get off of Gobert's money and get some flexibility with two more first-round picks. Holiday can be a key veteran and ball handler beside Anthony Edwards and Porzingis (if healthy) can give them a stretch five and rim protector, whose money comes off the books after the season. They upgrade the point guard spot over Conley and keep a good defensive infrastructure even with Gobert gone.
Why the Timberwolves don't do this trade: While they get off of Gobert's deal, they take on Holiday's money as well. Gobert has been a steady presence and the anchor of their defense over the past two years and Porzingis cannot be counted on to play. Holiday is aging, not the same player he was previously, and is under contract for three more seasons. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Wolves? Minnesota needs to take the next step next season and Porzingis has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk. How would Porzingis fit with the team? There is considerable downside to this which Minnesota may not want to have. The bench for the Wolves would be a massive question after a deal like this, even if they can bring Naz Reid back.
Why the Celtics do this trade: They move off of two expensive deals and get under the second apron. Gobert could anchor the defense and a trio of Gobert, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White can contend in a weak Eastern Conference next season and when they get Tatum back, they can still be Finals contenders. Conley can either start or come off the bench this season then his deal expires. This is a move for Boston to move Holiday and Porzingis and still contend.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: Gobert has three years and a lot of money left on his deal. Does he fit Boston's style of play, especially on offense? It would be a shift from the Celtics. They might find better deals that does not require them to give up a first round pick to do this deal.