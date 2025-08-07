New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Kyle Kuzma to Brooklyn, Bucks Add New Pieces Around Giannis
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but could there still be moves out there to make?
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when it decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far, it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try to improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Bucks Receive: Terance Mann, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead, and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Nets Receive: Kyle Kuzma and an unprotected 2031 1st round Pick Swap
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big man or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Nets do this trade: They get a first-round pick swap that has a chance to be really good down the line. Yes, taking on Kuzma is not ideal, but this team is going to be very bad either way.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: Clowney is a solid young player and could be useful in the future. Kuzma also might be really detrimental to the team's rebuilding effort, similar to how he was in Washington.
Why the Bucks do this trade: This might seem like a lateral move for the Bucks, but you might be amazed at the effects that getting Kuzma off the team could have. Mann is not on a great contract, but he would be an upgrade over what this team has on the perimeter currently. Clowney is a very intriguing player who could be a frontcourt upgrade as well.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Giving up a 2031 pick swap for three above-average role players might not be the most prudent move, but desperate teams make moves like these, and Milwaukee qualifies as a desperate team.