New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Malik Monk and Keegan Murray to the Lakers, Kings Land Dalton Knecht
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
All conversations around the Lakers seem to revolve around whether or not LeBron James is going to be moved, which still seems unlikely. The biggest need for the Lakers heading into the offseason was center, and while the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton, there is no guarantee that he will be the player the Lakers need. Should they move some of their expiring contracts in hopes of getting better around the recently extended Luka Doncic and James?
Sacramento signed Dennis Schroeder to a three-year, $45 million deal, but has otherwise had a quiet offseason. They have been rumored to want to move Malik Monk, but things have been quiet on that front. The Kings do not have the look of a playoff team this season and seem to lack direction overall as a franchise. If they looked to move Monk, what would they be prioritizing in return? While everything indicates that the Kings still want to have Keegan Murray around, what if they were blown away with an offer from another team?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive Maxi Kleber
Lakers Receive: Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Kobe Bufkin, and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Kings Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, an unprotected 2028 1st round pick swap (via LAL), an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via LAL), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via LAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: The Hawks get another PF/C who can come off the bench and even be a backup center option for when Kristaps Porzingis has to be out. Kleber is a solid shooter, shooting 35.4% from three for his career and giving Atlanta more size. He is on an expiring deal and the Hawks are not moving much to acquire him.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: A few reasons. This would put the Hawks in the luxury tax, something they have not done. Atlanta could pay the tax, especially since this appears to be a year they are going for it in terms of competing in the Eastern Conference, but I will believe it when I see it. The other main reason is that Kleber is often injured, which might not be ideal given Porzingis and his injury history. Kleber did not play for the Lakers after coming over in the Luka Doncic trade.
Why the Kings do this deal: This team is not going to compete in the Western Conference and would be better served bottoming out. They get three first round picks and a young player in Knecht. They could start their rebuild and see what kind of deals are out there for LaVine, DeRozan, and Sabonis.
Why the Kings don't do this deal: While the Kings seem to be fine with moving Monk, they might not want to move Murray, who is still a very good young piece to have on the roster. With Luka Doncic on the Lakers, the pick swaps might not be as valuable and Knecht has not had a Summer.
Why the Lakers do this deal: The pick capital is expensive but this ensures the Lakers have a contender now and when LeBron James moves on. A starting lineup of Doncic, Reaves, Murray, James, and Ayton is strong and a bench led by Monk would be one of the best in the league. Both Monk and Murray fit with the team in the years ahead.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: This is an expensive price to pay for two players who are good, but flawed as well. The Lakers need to maximize their future around Doncic and may opt to do so another way.