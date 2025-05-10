New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sees Hawks Address Depth, Mavs Get Assets, and Lakers Get Their Center
The offseason is here for 22 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals have begun and there are only eight teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. The Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for a huge upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process.
Dallas is also going to be an interesting team to watch. They made the most shocking trade in NBA history when they sent Doncic to the Lakers and are in a win-now window, but that got complicated when Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL tear. How will the Mavericks try to improve their roster while knowing that Irving likely won't be available to play next season?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Naji Marshall
Lakers Receive: Daniel Gafford
Mavericks Receive: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Georges Niang, a 2027 2nd round pick (from Atlanta via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (From Atlanta via CLE), and a 2030 first round pick swap (Via LAL)
Why Atlanta does this deal: Marshall is the kind of player that the Hawks need. He is a good wing defender on a very good contract. While he only shot 27% from three last season, Marshall would be a 3-D player for Atlanta who is looking to build a deeper bench. While Niang did some good things on the Hawks last season, his defense can be a problem and Marshall is a more valuable player while also keeping them under the tax. His versatility could have him play the three or the four.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: They do not value Marshall and don't want to give up two second round picks. Niang is a good leader for the locker room and they don't feel like parting with him for Marshall is worth it.
Why the Lakers do this deal: The Lakers have a huge hole at center so why not get someone who has had a lot of success with Doncic already? Doncic and Gafford already have good chemistry and as a lob threat and shot blocker, he would check every box the Lakers need while also not taking up a large portion of the salary cap. They still have their 2031 pick to use in another deal.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: Gafford is good, but is he three players plus a pick swap good? He might not be but if the Lakers were willing to give up an unprotected pick for Mark Williams, they might do a swap for Gafford, who is arguably a better player with a better injury history
Why the Mavs do this deal: They already have a really good center in Dereck Lively II and could use more assets and depth. Dallas could use the picks to make a bigger deal to improve the team around Anthony Davis while Niang and Vanderbilt would give them backup options in the frontcourt. Vincent could be a veteran PG in the backcourt with Irving out, either as a starter or off the bench.
Why the Mavs don't do this deal: Honestly, the biggest obstacle in the deal might be Nico Harrison making another deal with the Lakers to make them better. In a basketball sense, getting the draft picks and expiring contracts of Niang and Vincent make sense for a player like Gafford, but do the Mavs want to make another deal with LA?
Is this trade likely? Maybe not, but it fills needs of each team at a reasonable cost. Let's see what the offseason brings.
