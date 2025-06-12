New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Solve Their Center Problem, Hawks Get Former Lottery Pick
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for an upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process. Maybe it is a smaller move that might not be as flashy on paper, but one that works from an on-court and financial standpoint.
Orlando seems to be ready to take the next step as a franchise, but exactly is that? There is no denying the Magic have a strong nucleus with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, but this team needs more reliable shooting. If they can add that, it would not be long before they find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Here is one possible framework for a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Jett Howard
Lakers Receive: Goga Bitadze, Terance Mann, and Cory Joseph
Magic Receive: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, and a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They swap Mann for Vanderbilt and get a defensive specialist in the frontcourt who can provide depth. Vanderbilt has his struggles on offense, but he would give the Hawks more reliable all-around minutes behind Jalen Johnson. Howard has struggled so far in his NBA career, but the Hawks could get him for just a 2nd round pick and hope he develops with their young core and eventually turns into a viable rotation player.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vanderbilt is not an offensive threat and would make spacing difficult when he is in. Howard has been pretty bad through his first two seasons and might not be an NBA player. Are the Hawks really better after doing this trade?
Why the Lakers do this trade: Bitadze has been one of the best backup centers in the league and would fill a huge hole for the Lakers and is very cost effective. Los Angeles still has contracts and a couple of picks to trade to further upgrade their team around Luka, LeBron, and Austin Reaves. Mann provides depth and the Lakers can always decline Joseph's team option to have more flexibility. It is not a sexy move, but this might be a better path to go down.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Is Bitadze the answer at center? He has never been a full-time starter and might not be able to give the Lakers everything they need. Mann struggled when he was with the Hawks and might not be a quality rotation player.
Why the Magic do this trade: With Wendell Carter Jr, Mo Wagner, and Bitadze, the Magic have a lot of money tied up in three centers and with the team approaching the second apron, they would be wise to move one of them. While all of their problems are not solved, Knecht gives them a shooter to use and Vincent can take Joseph's place as the backup, veteran guard. They still have draft picks and other movable contracts to go find the guard they really need.
Why the Magic don't do this trade: Vincent was not a great player last year and Knecht is not able to solve all of their problems. They could get a better return for Bitadze from another center needy team.