New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Andrew Wiggins + Jaime Jaquez to The Lakers, Rui Hachimura To Miami
We are a few days into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Miami has had a very quiet offseason so far. They were rumored to be involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but he landed in Houston. After a four-game sweep at the hand of the Cavaliers, are the Heat really just going to stand still? It feels like Orlando and Atlanta have passed them in the standings and despite Milwaukee's issues, they have Giannis Antetokounmpo. It feels like the Heat are stuck in a hard spot right now and it will be interesting to see if there are any moves they can make to elevate their team for this season.
The Lakers have also had a somewhat quiet offseason. There has been lots of speculation about LeBron James and whether or not he wants to be there, despite opting into his contract for one more season with the team. The Lakers addressed their center issues with former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, as well as bringing back Jaxson Hayes. This team still feels like it is behind OKC, Houston, Denver, Minnesota, and the Clippers in the pecking order in the Western Conference and could use other upgrades. There have been persistent rumors about the Lakers being interested in trading for Andrew Wiggins, but the asking price from Miami has been expensive.
While that seems like a lot for Wiggins, do the Lakers get desperate and eventually make the move?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr
Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and an unprotected 2028 1st round pick swap (via LAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Vincent is a solid depth player who is on an expiring contract. The Hawks don't have a definite answer to backup Trae Young, and the duties could be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent gives them more optionality at the position. He has had previous playoff success with the Miami Heat (despite the Lakers' tenure being subpar). Vincent shot 35.3% from three last season and could even play in lineups with Young. His defense is solid, and his contract runs out at the end of the year, giving the Hawks flexibility next offseason if he does not play well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vincent could not carry over his strong play from Miami to L.A. and was not an effective player for the Lakers for most of his time there. Even on an expiring deal, do the Hawks want his deal on their books?
Why the Lakers do this trade: They essentially swap Hachimura for Wiggins and Knecht for Jaquez Jr. Wiggins is a better player than Hachimura and closed the season strong for Miami, averaging 19.0 PPG on 45.8% shooting from the field and 36% from three. He would fit in well with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. It was not long ago that Wiggins was a crucial piece to the Warriors' championship run. Jaquez struggled last season, but is not far removed from having a strong rookie campaign. Can he come in and provide depth for the Lakers? They could take that risk.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: How big is the gap between Wiggins and Hachimura? Are the Lakers ready to give up on Knecht? He struggled on defense as everyone expected, but Jaquez had a concerning step backward last season after his solid rookie year. Wiggins has missed time over the past few seasons, and the Lakers are not a deep enough team to withstand a long absence.
Why the Heat do this trade: They get younger and a first round swap to their assets. Wiggins might be better than Hachimura, but the Heat save money by moving his contract and they get a better young player in return.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Maybe another team comes in and offers them a better package for Wiggins. Are they interested in trading for Rui on an expiring contract? This move arguably makes them worse for next season.